At least seven people, most of them children, have died in a horrific crash involving a packed bus south-west of Moscow. Over 20 more have been injured."There were 48 people in the bus, including 33 children," according to Emergencies Ministry. The vehicle overturned while en-route to the city of Kaluga (south-west of Moscow).Seven people have died, the Interior Ministry confirmed, with "four children among them." More than two dozen - the majority also children - were injured. Videos from the scene show a bus lying on its roof in a snowy ditch, with the front window shattered and doors open.The trip, which aimed to take the children to a local dance competition in Kaluga, did not require a police escort, law enforcement said. But the journey had not been registered with the traffic police, in violation of existing procedures, officials elaborated.