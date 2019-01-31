© CBS

A mysterious boom has left residents in South Philadelphia rattled after many were awoken overnight by the loud sound. The boom was reportedly heard around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Those who heard it turned to social media to try to figure out what it may have been."I was asleep," said Kacie Campbell, a Pennsport Resident. "A pretty deep sleep. It was this loud noise that woke me up out of nowhere."From Pennsport to Point Breeze, many living South of Washington Avenue are wondering the same thing, what was the boom?A home security camera caught footage in Pennsport showing the power of sound.Across town, in Point Breeze the boom was loud but slightly quieter.Patrons and staff at Melrose Diner, which is open 24/7, are wondering what caused the commotion. And, the cause may remain unknown.Philadelphia Police reported dozens of 911 calls but no actual scene.The ATF's Arson and Explosion team was notified but not dispatched.