An eleven-month-old baby died on Monday morning in hospital, the victim of the injuries she suffered after being bitten by a dog. The attack took place in the small house, located in San Gabriel de Calle Blancos de Goicoechea, in San José, around 10:30 am Monday.The parents of the only child took her to the nearby clinic in Tibas, where after administering first aid, transferred to her to the Children's Hospital in San Jose, where she died.The dog, an American Stafford, was owned by the family. It was one one of six dogs that were without proper conditions and a parrot, whose possession is prohibited.The dog typically ran loose in the small garage. Apparently, the baby crawled from the house into the garage and was attacked. The mother was also injured while trying to rescue the infant."We do not know how exactly the little girl came into contact with the dog. The mother realized it when she heard the attack," said Olga Arguedas Arguedas, director of the Children's Hospital in San Jose.Arguedas explained that the infant suffered severe injuries to the head from the attack."As often happens with small babies, the animal grabbed it by the head and it caused very serious injuries to the brain," explained the pediatrician.There are no other children in the house, the infant was the couple's only child.