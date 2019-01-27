Local authorities clear a road blocked by snowfall in Tunisia on January 25, 2019
A freezing cold wave ravaged 24 provinces of Tunisia in the last two days with 31 roads blocked by snowfall and rains, the National Guard spokesman told local press on Friday.

In the northwest of the country, dozens of roads had been closed until new orders from security units, said Houssem Jbabli.

Heavy snowfall interrupted the traffic in the northwestern provinces of Jendouba, Kef, Beja and Siliana, where authorities decided to close all schools and universities, he added.




"The citizens are called to avoid certain roads linking the provinces of Jendouba to Kef and several others," Jbabli noted.

In the western province of Kasserine, primary schools and colleges in some towns suspended classes because of the cold and snow since Tuesday evening.