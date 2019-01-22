Instead of apologizing for terrorizing the students of Covington Catholic High School, the mainstream media is now digging up old school photos from before the children even went there to some-how prove that the kids might be racist.Four years ago, the school had continued a tradition where they had "white out," "black out," and "blue out" sporting events.Without reporting this fact, several outlets including the New York Post and NY Daily News ran the photos while claiming that the kids were engaging in "black face.""While the photo's origins couldn't be verified, the official Covington Catholic High School YouTube account published a video last January boasting its basketball school spirit, and several clips, including one from 2012, showcase attendees chanting in black face, a mockery of the opposing players," the New York Daily News wrote, admitting that they couldn't verify the photos."Where will this end?! What do they want from these kids?! What's the end goal here?! Do they want them to cease to exist?!" the mother demanded. "Seriously?! Mob mentality and it needs to end! Stop attacking our children!!"She has been in contact with lawyer Robert Barnes to discuss their legal options.