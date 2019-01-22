Society's Child
Fake news media doubles down on losing hand, accuses Covington students of racism during old sporting event
Cassandra Fairbanks
The Gateway Pundit
Mon, 21 Jan 2019 19:39 UTC
The Gateway Pundit
Mon, 21 Jan 2019 19:39 UTC
Four years ago, the school had continued a tradition where they had "white out," "black out," and "blue out" sporting events. The media has ignored the other colors and focused on photos they found of a "black out" game.
Beginning last year, the school banned face paint for the games. Additionally, this has nothing to do with the children or the families - it was the school.
Without reporting this fact, several outlets including the New York Post and NY Daily News ran the photos while claiming that the kids were engaging in "black face." The students at the center of the controversy did not even go to the school at the time.
A mother whose child was seen in the infamous video from DC told The Gateway Pundit that she wants to sue the publications that ran these stories implying that her son was involved.
"Where will this end?! What do they want from these kids?! What's the end goal here?! Do they want them to cease to exist?!" the mother demanded. "Seriously?! Mob mentality and it needs to end! Stop attacking our children!!"
She has been in contact with lawyer Robert Barnes to discuss their legal options.
Comment: There are many who realized they got duped by the initial fake news coverage of this event and promptly apologized once they understood the fuller picture. However, there are always those who are so consumed by ideology that they cannot and will not adjust their perceptions once new information becomes available. Their cognitive disability becomes all the more apparent in situations like this, and this is good. Rational people are better able to spot them and see how such distorted thoughts are not only without merit or value, but also in how such distortions are actually harmful.
A huge lesson for many who saw they were misled was in seeing how context matters. Some obviously have a hard time with this lesson as can be seen in those who insist on staying off the rails.