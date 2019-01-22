© KJCT

There were nearly 300 comments on the Delta Facebook Message board from people who heard what they're describing as a "loud boom" on New Year's Eve.It's easy to assume it was fireworks; after all, it was New Year's Eve.People in Delta swear that it was not fireworks.Delta locals are now wondering what it could have been.There's no indication that it was an earthquake, or that there was any weather phenomena."It wasn't really a boom, and it wasn't really a crash, it was more like a big thud. Like, somebody walked up to the trailer," said resident Tom Simmons.There's still no word from any official agency on what was the cause of the blast.