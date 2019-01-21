A car covered in snow in Obertauern, Austria
© CHRISTIAN BRUNA/EPA
A car covered in snow in Obertauern, Austria. The storms have trapped motorists in their vehicles in Germany and stranded residents and tourists in Austrian alpine villages cut off by blocked roadways.
Third year in a row of extreme snowfall events for Europe. Grand Solar Minimum intensification forecast these amplifications, and these are the totals for 2019, but the real extremes will show around 2020-2021.


Sources