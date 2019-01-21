The regions are very mountainous and just several hundred feet can affect whether it snows or rains.
In Ovacik (Pulur) town in Turkey, 3 meters of snow has fallen and it is causing problems for locals. It is located in Dersim province.
"The roads are blocked; we have to clear them. When we reach them we need to open the springs and water for the livestock. The barns are also covered with snow. We clear them and feed the livestock," said local shepherd Omed Jandash.
They sometimes travel 6 kilometers to feed their herds.
"Transportation is very difficult. The municipality has a few plows. We remove 0.5-1 meters of snow every day to reach the barns and to feed the livestock. We regularly do it," said Zainal Guloghlu who works as a farmer.
The locals are used to snow, but not in these amounts. Temperatures falling several degrees below freezing have also posed health risks.
Frozen waterfall in Tunceli, Turkey today, Jan 20th. Photo by Malik Kaya pic.twitter.com/XfUghyOoeT— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 20, 2019
Big snow in Uludağ, Bursa, W Turkey on January 18. Report: Kar Kış / Kataklizmy w Polsce i na świecie pic.twitter.com/SF6Nj1AbSq— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 20, 2019
Reporting from Anadolu Agency