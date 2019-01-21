but not in these amounts.

Frozen waterfall in Tunceli, Turkey today, Jan 20th. Photo by Malik Kaya pic.twitter.com/XfUghyOoeT — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 20, 2019



Big snow in Uludağ, Bursa, W Turkey on January 18. Report: Kar Kış / Kataklizmy w Polsce i na świecie pic.twitter.com/SF6Nj1AbSq — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 20, 2019



Northern areas of Kurdistan are blanketed by meters of snow.The regions are very mountainous and just several hundred feet can affect whether it snows or rains.In Ovacik (Pulur) town in Turkey, 3 meters of snow has fallen and it is causing problems for locals. It is located in Dersim province.They sometimes travel 6 kilometers to feed their herds."Transportation is very difficult. The municipality has a few plows. We remove 0.5-1 meters of snow every day to reach the barns and to feed the livestock. We regularly do it," said Zainal Guloghlu who works as a farmer.Temperatures falling several degrees below freezing have also posed health risks.Reporting from Anadolu Agency