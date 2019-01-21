Temperatures Monday morning were 30 to 40 degrees colder than just a day earlier in some areas. In Philadelphia, it was 48 degrees on Sunday morning and a biting 12 degrees on Monday.
Wind chills are expected to remain dangerously cold all day, and parts of the Northeast wind gusts could reach 50 mph.
Wind chills Monday morning fell to:
minus 17 F in New York City
minus 14 F in Boston
minus 19 F in Hartford
minus 30 F in Albany, New York
minus 10 F in Philadelphia
[Record] #Worcester #MA tied a #record low temperature this morning of -6F degrees. The previous record was set back in 1970. The 8 am surface map shows a large area of extreme #cold over Ontario & Quebec that will continue to overspread New England today and tonight. #CT #RI pic.twitter.com/tQi6kdoK7I— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 21, 2019