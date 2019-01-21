[Record] #Worcester #MA tied a #record low temperature this morning of -6F degrees. The previous record was set back in 1970. The 8 am surface map shows a large area of extreme #cold over Ontario & Quebec that will continue to overspread New England today and tonight. #CT #RI pic.twitter.com/tQi6kdoK7I — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 21, 2019



After a winter stormIn Philadelphia, it was 48 degrees on Sunday morning and a biting 12 degrees on Monday.Wind chills are expected to remain dangerously cold all day, and parts of the Northeast wind gusts could reach 50 mph.Wind chills Monday morning fell to:minus 17 F in New York Cityminus 14 F in Bostonminus 19 F in Hartfordminus 30 F in Albany, New Yorkminus 10 F in Philadelphia