As many as 10 people were killed and 18 others were injured in two bomb explosions in the Syrian city of Afrin, a source in the Free Syrian Army (FSA) told Sputnik on Sunday.Earlier it was reported thatTurkey's NTV TV channel reported.Security forces arrived at the scene shortly after the blast. They're asking residents to avoid the area.An investigation has been launched into the incident.On 20 January last year, Ankara, jointly with the opposition Free Syrian Army forces, launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin in order to "clear" Turkey's Syrian border from the terrorist threat. Turkey considers the Democratic Union Party (PYD), a Kurdish political party in northern Syria, and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.Damascus has condemned the operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.