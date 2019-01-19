© RT



'Very many questions, very few answers'

'Hijab forcibly removed, no halal food'

'Would be 'very worrying' if BLM documentary is the issue'

her representative has told RT. Her family, meanwhile, has receivedNargess Moballeghi, an independent journalist and former colleague of Hashemi, who was detained by US federal agents in St. Louis on Sunday, told RT that the 59-year-old's family has beenHashemi is a US citizen who was born in New Orleans into a Christian African-American family. She converted to Islam in the wake of the 1979 Islamic revolution and has gained recognition forHashemi was detained by the FBI as she was about to board an internal US flight from Lambert International Airport in St. Louis to Denver, meaning that when the FBI swooped down on her, she had already crossed the US border, Moballeghi told RT, speaking on Hashemi's behalf.While her case instantly hit international headlines, little to nothing is known about the reason for her abrupt detention as the FBI withholds any information. Moballeghi said that the journalist's family was not given details by the US authorities either. The only information they have is thatsaid Moballeghi, who is keeping contact with Hashemi's family. It was initially reported that Hashemi was to face court on Friday, but even that is not clear now."The family were told there would be a hearing on Friday and that was backtracked. It's not clear if there would be a hearing today. The children have been subpoenaed. One of the sons was set to appear but then was told that it was a closed court."The picture at the moment is rather confusing. There are very many questions and very little answers."Moballeghi said that the family only spoke to Hashemi once, in a call on Tuesday, and isThey told her that Hashemi "would have been cooperative" with the FBI and don't understand why she had to be manhandled.As Hashemi is being kept in custody without any charges,"Marzieh told her daughter that she had her hijab taken off against her will, her mugshot was taken without her hijab on, that she was given only a short-sleeved T-shirt in contravention to her own Islamic dress code that she wears and that she had to gain another T-shirt just to be able to cover her hair," Moballeghi said.so she had to eat "crackers and some bread" that came with the standard prison food."As you can imagine, her children are very concerned not just about what seems like civilian religious rights violations,Moballeghi said, noting that Hashemi had known health issues, such as heart palpitations, and must take medication and had fainted before when she skipped meals.There has been speculation that Hashemi was taken in for questioning in connection with a documentary about the Black Lives Matter she was allegedly working on. If that rumor turns out to be true, it would be very troubling, Moballeghi said.While refusing to speculate on the legal grounds for Hashemi's detention, Moballeghi said that the US is "facing unprecedented times under Trump" who has declared open season on journalists with his constant attacks on the media.AP reported on Friday, citing partially unsealed court papers in Hashemi's case, thatHowever, it is still unclear when that is going to happen. The records revealed that she had already appeared twice before a US judge. No details have been released about the case on which she is supposed to testify. Her son, speaking outside the courthouse on Friday, said that it "doesn't look like" the journalist would be released by the end of the week.