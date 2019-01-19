© AFP/AREF KARIMI



Former Afghan prime minister, warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Saturday announced that he will run in the country's presidential elections in July 2019, Afghanistan's 1TV channel reported.The channel reported, citing Hekmatyar, thatHekmatyar noted that the current Afghan government was a reason for the continuing war in the country, and the system must be changed in a peaceful way.On December 30, the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan announced that the country's presidential election, initially scheduled for April 20, would be pushed back to July 20 due to the problems the country faced during the parliamentary elections in October 2018 and the preparation of talks on a peace agreement with the Taliban radical movement.Hekmatyar headed a notorious opposition faction against the Afghan government during the 1979-1989 civil war.Rights groups claim