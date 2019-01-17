© AP



"We've imposed tough new sanctions on Nicolas Maduro's sham of a government. Just this week, we unequivocally condemned the arrest of Juan Guido, the president of the National Assembly, after he invoked protections under Venezuela's constitution and declared Maduro's presidency illegitimate."

The U.S. is reportedly considering imposing sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector. According to reports,Venezuelan state-run oil companyThis comes as the White House has refused to recognize Nicolas Maduro's presidential reelection.Vice President Mike Pence stated:Experts have warned a oil embargo on Venezuela could push U.S. oil prices up, resulting in higher input costs for U.S. refiners and higher revenues for U.S. drillers.