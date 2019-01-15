© Michael Reynolds/EPA



"Cooperation with terrorists will lead nowhere. May we remain hungry, without food and water, but we will do everything that is necessary. The United States and all other countries should show sufficient respect for Turkey", Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlet Cavusoglu pointed out, however assuming that Trump is "under great pressure, so that he doesn't withdraw troops from Syria."

"It is a fatal mistake to equate Syrian Kurds with the PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party], which is on the US terrorists list, and its Syria branch PYD [Kurdish Democratic Union Party]/YPG [Kurdish People's Protection Units]. Turkey fights against terrorists, not Kurds. We will protect Kurds and other Syrians against all terrorist threats", Kalin stressed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlet Cavusoglu earlier addressed the US president's warning of "economic devastation" should Ankara target US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria, saying ties and collaboration with "terrorists will lead nowhere" and calling the US to showcase respect for his country.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump discussed by phone theaccording to a statement by a Turkish official."Our president held phone talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump. They discussed bilateral relations and events in Syria," Erdogan's office said in the statement.following Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's announcement last week thatSeparately, he called for the United States and all other countries to show due respect for Turkey:Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesperson also addressed the recent comment by the US president, in which heIn the meantime,as Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar put it late last week. The military op threat was also voiced earlier, in mid-December: after a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on December 14 Erdogan said that the start of the operation would be postponed, while Trump vowed to withdraw the troops at the time.Two NATO allies, the US and Turkey, faced a huge stumbling block in their relations over the Kurdish issue, as soon as the US voiced its support for for Kurdish militants, who have been battling Daesh in Syria. Turkey, meanwhile, considers the YPG to be affiliated with the PKK, which is banned by Ankara as a terrorist organisation, which it believes to have been behind a failed coup attempt in the country in 2016.