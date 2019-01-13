canine attack
A three year-old girl mauled by a pack of stray dogs, succumbed after she was admitted to a private hospital in Khagaznagar on Saturday. The condition of another child who also suffered injuries is said to be stable.

Sindhu who was playing along with another girl in front of their house had serious injuries on her face and body when stray dogs attacked the duo. They were immediately shifted to a hospital in Kaghaznagar town.
Sindhu breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

Kin of the two children resented that Panchayat Raj officials failed to check the stray menace even as incidence of attacks was on the rise. They stated that the dogs were attacking not only cattle but children and lonely persons. They demanded authorities to take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Filing a report Sources said that the victim was Jadi Sindhu, a native of Babasagar village in Chinthalamanepalli mandal.

