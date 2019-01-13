© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A three year-old girl mauled by a pack of stray dogs, succumbed after she was admitted to a private hospital in Khagaznagar on Saturday. The condition of another child who also suffered injuries is said to be stable.They were immediately shifted to a hospital in Kaghaznagar town.Sindhu breathed her last while undergoing treatment.Kin of the two children resented that Panchayat Raj officials failed to check the stray menaceThey demanded authorities to take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents.