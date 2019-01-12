SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
Earth Changes
Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
Sott.net
Wed, 09 Jan 2019 23:39 UTC
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
Latest News
- Is this normal? 81 significant earthquakes have rattle Alaska so far in 2019
- Not so vegan after all: Yukon's snowshoe hares are cannibalistic carnivores
- French producers say 'non' to California ban on foie gras, blame vegetarian lobbyists
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Fatalities and multiple injuries in Ottawa double-decker bus crash
- Fed Chairman Powell 'very worried' about growing amount of US debt as new highs top $1 trillion
- Vaccine shot killed famed cancer doctor in minutes from "total organ failure", state-run media desperately tries to cover it up
- The 'Woke' crowd and the Nuremburg trials of comedy
- Ocasio-Cortez already making enemies in DC as "exasperated" Dems concoct strategy to keep her under control
- Damage control: Newsweek Op-Ed absurdly lies that vaccination entails no health risks
- Heavy snow in the Balkans - State of emergency declared for some parts of Serbia
- Straight out of an Orwellian playbook: USDA makes GMO labeling disappear
- Why MSM still cries wolf about Vladimir Putin
- Trump, 'one way or another', is inching towards an emergency over wall and shutdown impasse
- Pompeo claims the US is 'a force for good' in the ME - really!
- Turkey vows to begin offensive in East Euphrates if US pullout from Syria stalls
- Pompeo's 'good news': American shame is over! US occupiers liberators are returning to ME
- Kelly Brogan: Why I put down my prescription pad
- 'Hell will freeze over': Iranian FM Zarif responds to Pompeo's Cairo speech
- Rep. Tusli Gabbard calls out Democrats for 'religious bigotry' in Knights of Columbus flap
- Fed Chairman Powell 'very worried' about growing amount of US debt as new highs top $1 trillion
- Ocasio-Cortez already making enemies in DC as "exasperated" Dems concoct strategy to keep her under control
- Why MSM still cries wolf about Vladimir Putin
- Trump, 'one way or another', is inching towards an emergency over wall and shutdown impasse
- Pompeo claims the US is 'a force for good' in the ME - really!
- Turkey vows to begin offensive in East Euphrates if US pullout from Syria stalls
- Pompeo's 'good news': American shame is over! US occupiers liberators are returning to ME
- 'Hell will freeze over': Iranian FM Zarif responds to Pompeo's Cairo speech
- Rep. Tusli Gabbard calls out Democrats for 'religious bigotry' in Knights of Columbus flap
- Zakharova: Moscow has impression US trying to back down from withdrawing forces in Syria
- Best of the Web: Foreign Affairs comes right out and says it - Attacks on Russia are because Putin challenges the Western Empire
- Skripal family says they have not heard from either Sergei or his daughter since poisoning attack
- Russian-Kurdish negotiations underway in Moscow; Turkey has chosen sides
- What a coincidence! Fusion-GPS-linked group worked with group behind Russian 'false flag' op
- Slimy Trudeau defends Canada's refugee program, as he addresses a teen girl's killing by Syrian refugee
- Ecuador FM: WikiLeaks' Assange should surrender to UK rather than stay at embassy indefinitely
- German FM responds to threats over Nord Stream 2: European energy police should be determined by Europe, not US
- Doing its master's bidding? Poland arrests Huawei employee over spying allegations
- Civil rights advocates question Canada's new impaired driving law — but feds say don't worry
- US reportedly begins Syria withdrawal, military say "we don't take orders from Bolton"
- French producers say 'non' to California ban on foie gras, blame vegetarian lobbyists
- Fatalities and multiple injuries in Ottawa double-decker bus crash
- The 'Woke' crowd and the Nuremburg trials of comedy
- Not even Joseph Biden's family could stand to vote for Killary as president in 2016
- Damning report finds immigration loophole led to thousands of approved child bride requests
- Just an empty gesture: Five IDF troops arrested for beating Palestinian detainees
- Notorious anti-Kremlin shock 'artist' arrested for torching French bank will walk free due to 'suspended sentence'
- Teen missing for 3 months found alive after escaping captor who murdered parents and kidnapped her; suspect arrested [Update]
- Dutch prosecutor states foiled terror attack could've left dozens of victims
- Several German courthouses evacuated over bomb threats
- 'Looking for a reason to be offended': The Rock blasts the snowflake generation
- Israel's new 'Apartheid Road' separates Palestinian and Israeli drivers with 8-meter wall in West Bank
- Afghan serial offender deported from Germany & flown back... to Germany - media
- San Diego TV station claims CNN declined its 'local view' on border wall because of reports that it's effective
- Living on the edge: Flat earthers planning cruise voyage in 'best adventure yet'
- Gun ownership on upswing in Europe as fears of terrorism and crime increase
- The American Psychological Association goes to war against boys and men
- Tracking America's collapse with Dmitry Orlov
- UK poverty: Hungry children 'eating from school bins' - head teacher
- New Poll: US military occupations supported by far more Democrats than Republicans
- Easter Island statues may have been built near sources of fresh water
- The dancing plagues that struck medieval Europe
- Laser technology shines light on South African lost city of Kweneng
- Evidence shows that nuns may have been involved in production of medieval manuscripts
- Ancient petroglyphs suggests that a meteor has been observed in ancient times in Morocco
- Dozens of decapitated skeletons unearthed in mysterious ancient cemetery
- Ancient urban villa with one of the earliest examples of ancestor worship discovered in Egypt
- Anonymous letter from alleged MI5 agent claimed British knew of Enniskillen bomb plans
- Red Sea: Ancient Egyptian war-elephant fortress discovery
- The dark history of the ADL: Terrorism, organized crime, pedophilia and murder
- Surfers ear: Why do Panama's ancient skulls show signs of damage by cold?
- The 60th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution: An Unprecedented Chapter in World History
- Can we ever hope to understand how the Greeks saw their world?
- Greenland Crater - The 12,000 year old comet that erased ancient civilization
- Indus Valley script still undecipherable
- First temple of god depicted as skinned human discovered in Mexico
- Ancient kids' toys have been hiding in the archaeological record
- 18th-century ice house found under London street reveals link to Norwegian ice trade
- UK's secret plan to dump 22 nuclear submarines in Scotland
- Bronze Age remains may tell of world's oldest-known political assassination
- Not so vegan after all: Yukon's snowshoe hares are cannibalistic carnivores
- Laser triggers electrical activity in thunderstorm for first time
- Giant pattern discovered in the clouds of Venus
- Star transforming into a black hole caught on camera
- How beauty is making scientists rethink evolution
- Scientists preparing for future faultline rupture of Hikurangi subduction zone
- Double feature: Lunar eclipse will occur simultaneously to a supermoon this month
- US missile defense systems are no match for hypersonic weapons
- Russian space chief says FSB overcautious about OneWeb global internet project
- Hubble Space Telescope's main camera out of operation
- 'Internet of Roads': Colorado leaps into increased surveillance of roads and a jump in potential radiation
- DARPA proposes KAIROS, an AI that can monitor the entire world for threats
- Space microbes aren't so alien after all - they're just trying to survive
- Newly discovered K2-288Bb planet lies within habitable zone and may have liquid water on its surface
- First commercial Quantum computer revealed by IBM
- Gigantic jets and upper atmospheric phenomena
- New study reveals dinosaur killing Chicxulub asteroid caused a global mile high tsunami
- Six supernovae and three planets discovered by TESS
- The Zeller-Nikolov climate discovery: Carbon dioxide has no measurable effect on planetary temperature
- Origin-of-life remains enigmatic: Implausibility and researcher-intervention still haunt latest research
- Is this normal? 81 significant earthquakes have rattle Alaska so far in 2019
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Heavy snow in the Balkans - State of emergency declared for some parts of Serbia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- World Snow Wrap, January 11 - Heavy snowfalls continue in Europe, Canada, the US and Japan
- Dozens of stranded seals cut off from ocean by ice in Roddickton, Canada
- Israel sees record snowfall - meter of snow hits Mt. Hermon
- Woman and child bitten by shark in shallow waters in Queensland, Australia
- Lightning strikes kill 6 in Zimbabwe
- Rivers rising after record rainfall in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay - almost 20 inches in 3 days with 7 inches in 80 minutes
- Mecca's Grand Mosque plagued by swarm of locusts
- Weather quirk makes Russian city a frozen hellscape
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - December 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Deception by numbers - from where it originates
- Ice Age Farmer Report: "Death Sentence" for food production: Grand Solar Minimum
- Frost across India ups risk to rabi (spring) crops
- Large waterspout spotted over Cancun waters, Mexico
- Unusual animal behaviour: Woman attacked by raccoon in Oakville, Ontario
- Mud volcano continues to bubble away following eruption near Gisborne, New Zealand
- Heavy snowfall in Japan - 40 inches dumped on Yamagata overnight
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- 'Green flash' spotted in the skies above Nottinghamshire, UK
- Mysterious 'explosion' heard in southern Hertfordshire, UK
- Mysterious house-shaking 'boom' cracks across northern Indiana (again)
- No word on what caused mysterious 'boom' heard, felt across northern Utah
- Astronomer says meteor fireball sighted over New Zealand the brightest he's ever seen - UPDATE: Space Junk reentry
- Bright meteor fireball captured over western Japan, 'bang and rumbling' reported
- Unexplained home-shaking boom rocks residents of northern Indiana
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Loud boom over Columbus, Georgia remains a mystery
- Huge green meteor fireball from Geminid meteor shower captured on Indiana officer's dash cam
- Rare fireball shines 10,000 times brighter than Polaris from Beijing's urban area
- Video shows meteor fireball streaking across the sky in Austin, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball seen in the sky over Maine
- Vaccine shot killed famed cancer doctor in minutes from "total organ failure", state-run media desperately tries to cover it up
- Damage control: Newsweek Op-Ed absurdly lies that vaccination entails no health risks
- Straight out of an Orwellian playbook: USDA makes GMO labeling disappear
- Kelly Brogan: Why I put down my prescription pad
- Foods infused with artificial colors
- Life lessons: A farm built from illness
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture: Interview With Linnéa Snyder and James Lovinsky
- New Study: Women live longer if they surround themselves in nature
- Norovirus outbreak sickens hundreds of cruise ship passengers and crew members
- Attkisson Report reveals threats against congressmen investigating autism-vaccine link
- Why we must stop the 5G wireless network
- Best of the Web: Damning: US Justice Dept. fired chief medical expert after he privately told their lawyers vaccines can cause autism
- Magnesium used to treat heart failure
- Dental flossing and other behaviors linked with higher levels of toxic PFAS in the body
- Government shutdown stops crucial FDA food safety inspections
- $3.5 TRILLION a year: The deeply corrupt and sickening state of America's health care system
- Embracing nature's medicine: Healing herbs
- A hormone released during exercise might protect against Alzheimer's
- Physician scientists fail to disclose Big Pharma conflicts of interest in medical journals
- Worst measles outbreak in decades sweeps New York and abroad
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- The vagus nerve - How inflammation can be controlled by the brain
- Sometimes it's better to deflect those awkward Christmas conversations
- Joy from giving outlives joy from getting
- Aim high: Do everything in your control to become your best self
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
Liberty Leading the People, remixed
Quote of the Day
All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed, second it is violently opposed, and third, it is accepted as self-evident.
- Arthur Schopenhauer
Recent Comments
Wow, what a perfect example of a false narrative! Apparently, the foie gras producers (and their lawyers) are missing a lot of brain cells if they...
Equality is the basis of the problem. Whilst Israel believes they are the chosen race and therefore better than anyone else, they feel justified...
They key player noted is 'infragard'. They're the ones bringing the US population into behaving like east germany and 1/9th (I believe) worked as...
This is already standard practice in Australia - not sure if it is enshrined in Law.
Another Mafia style act to avert market competition.