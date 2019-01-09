© Getty images

that will effectively force the UK government to shut down if Article 50 isn't suspended or Parliament doesn't explicitly vote to approve a 'no deal' exit.The so-called "Cooper amendment" to the finance bill was tabled by Labour's Yvette Cooper and had become the focus of Brexit related drama since Parliament returned from its Christmas break this week. The vote passed 303-296 with the help of 20 Tory rebels.Cable has been weakening all day (though it didn't react much to the vote).In the wake of May's latest defeat, her government has stood by its rhetoric, with Treasury Minister Robert Jenrick saying the "simple truth" remained that the UK would leave the EU on 29 March. All the amendment would do, he told MPs, would be to make the UK "somewhat less prepared" for Brexit.Sir Oliver Letwin, the former Tory minister who backed the amendment, saidAccording to the BBC, the defeat comes a day after senior ministers spoke out about the risks associated with a 'no deal' Brexit. Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd said the public would adopt a "dim view" of the government if it allowed Brexit to proceed without a deal, adding that it could pose a threat to public safety.Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn applauded Cooper for her efforts and heralded the vote as an important step toward preventing a no-deal Brexit.May's government says it's still planning to hold a 'meaningful vote' on May's Brexit deal next week - a vote that looks likely to fail as May has failed to secure more concessions from the EU. Going forward, the vote will make it more difficult for May to whip up votes by effectively eliminating "no deal" as a threat that May can leverage to win over votes.