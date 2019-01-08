Puppet Masters
UK military will carry out deconstruction work on part of Skripal's house - reports
Sputnik
Tue, 08 Jan 2019 12:08 UTC
Wiltshire Council has warned neighbours of poisoned Sergei Skripal that deconstruction work will be carried out at the former Russian spy's house and that this will last for up to four months, The Guardian reported, citing a letter from the council director of public of health, Tracy Daszkiewicz.
According to the letter, contractors will first construct a "sealed frame" around Skripal's house and the adjoined garage. After that, a team of military specialists will arrive at the site to remove the roofs of both the garage and the house.
"This phase includes the removal of the house roof and garage roof at No 47 [Christie Miller Road]. All materials will be wrapped and sealed on site before being removed safely from the premises", the letter reportedly said.
In the following phase, contractors will build new roofs to replace the ones that were removed. The deconstruction activities are said to be done in order to ensure safety at the site following the March 2018 incident. It's unclear whether the Skripals' house will later be demolished, as some British media outlets alleged in April 2018.
Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived a suspected nerve agent attack in March 2018, but spent months in hospital. According to British investigators, the agent was dispersed at the entrance to their house in Salisbury. London accused Russia of organizing the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats from the country, plunging bilateral relations into a downward spiral.
Moscow has denied all accusations and slammed the diplomatic expulsion, taking tit-for-tat steps in response. Russia has offered its assistance in the investigation into the attack on multiple occasions, but has been rejected by the British side.
Russia has expressed concern over the actions of the UK investigative team, which put down the Skripal's pet animals and then burned the remains. Russia suspects that they could have been destroying evidence that could have shed light on the individuals behind the attack.
Comment: Just the roofs? It begs the question, what could possibly be in there that they are so concerned about if the story is the poison was on the door handle? See also:
- Fifteen facts & a few logical conclusions on the Skripal case
- Why the door-handle theory of the Skripal poisoning is its Achilles Heel
- 'Russophobic mentality': Putin points out hypocrisy of world's reaction to Skripal poisoning and Khashoggi killing
Clowns!