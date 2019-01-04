© Global Look Press / Fernando Lavoz

At least five people have been injured in an explosion at a bus stop in Santiago, the capital of Chile. An eco-terrorist group has claimed responsibility.The explosion took place shortly before noon local time on Friday, at the intersection of Avenida Vicuña Mackenna and Av. Francisco Bilbao, in downtown Santiago.Interior Minister Andrés Chadwick is visiting the injured at the hospital. Santiago mayor Evelyn Matthei told the local media that the circumstances point to "intention to cause harm."Three men and two women were injured in the explosion, according to General Enrique Monrás of the Carabineros, the Chilean police. One of the women is more seriously injured, but no one's condition is life-threatening to the best of his knowledge, Monras said.Among the injured is a couple from Venezuela, local media report.Prosecutor Claudia Cañas, who is leading the investigation, could not confirm the group's claim, but said "all the leads are being investigated."The intersection remains closed to foot and vehicle traffic while the police are collecting evidence.