The body of Giuseppe Matarazzo was discovered with five gunshot wounds a month after he was released from jail Police are investigating whether a paedophile killed weeks after his release from prison was gunned down by hitmen hired by the father of his victims.The body of Matarazzo, 45, from Naples, was reportedly found with five gunshot wounds in Frasso Telesino in July.HoweverTwo other men, 30-year-old Generoso Nastam and Giuseppe Massaro, 55, are also under investigation, reports Caserta News Detectives found a car covered nearby and a 3.56 magnum pistol that led to the arrests.Chief prosecutor Aldo Policastro also confirmed that it was a "hired crime".