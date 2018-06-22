A Home Office IT consultant has been arrested after being confronted by a group of vigilante 'pedophile hunters' who accused him of attempting to meet up with a 12-year-old girl.The confrontation withwas recorded on Wednesday evening at an undisclosed location in Manchester. It was streamed live on Facebook, garnering more than 42,000 views in just half an hour.The man was told by the group - known as Dark Light - thatThe group recorded the man arriving in a red sports car at an undisclosed location in Manchester. The vigilantes then surround the vehicle and start interrogating him.The 6ft 7in Home Office consultant denied he had used the government department's computers to carry out his online communication with those he allegedly deemed as children.A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "Shortly before 9.15pm on June 20 police were called to Wood Street in Middleton. Officers attended and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grooming. He remains in custody for questioning."Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2258 of 20/06/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."Dark Light - which boasts almost 69,000 followers on its Facebook page - claims to be able to "protect the lives of children" by exposing pedophiles.