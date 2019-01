Kosovo's capital badly needs a new mosque, but Turkey's attempts to court the Balkan state with investment and advocacy are making many locals uneasy, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.After years of debate and controversy, Kosovo's capital appears set to finally get its new mosque, a gift from Turkey that is to begin construction this spring., yet many of the countless mosques destroyed in recent conflicts with neighboring Serbia have yet to be rebuilt."In Europe they don't have a single village without a church, but here in Kosovo are at least 50 villages without a mosque," chief mufti Naim Tërnava told The Guardian.Having declared independence 10 years ago,said the Guardian. "Turkey is Kosovo, and Kosovo is Turkey," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a 2013 visit.Now Erdoğan has returned, bearing a great gift.There has been controversy over the mosque's design, including the rejection of plans by esteemed architects like Zaha Hadid in favour of a classical Ottoman style -- even though the public tender stressed the need for an original building.The project is being overseen by the Turkish state's directorate for religious affairs, the Diyanet, which has built dozens of other mosques across the Islamic world in recent years.The Diyanet said the mosque will be based on the famous 16th-century Selimiye Mosque in Edirne, in northwest Turkey not far from Greece. "In short, Pristina's new mosque will more closely resemble the hundreds built across the Balkans under Turkish rule - only much larger," wrote the Guardian.Pristina's Muslim community said it took a long time to choose a winning design that fit the chosen location, while the city government dragged its feet in giving final approval, which finally came in September. Some locals resent the mosque as a symbol of Turkey's overbearing influence, said The Guardian."Over 30 designs were submitted just months after the call for designs was made in 2012," said local architect Arbër Sadiki. "But before the competition closed, interviews started appearing in the press in which the mufti described what the new mosque would look like...the designs were supposed to be original, butI know amazing architects doing work on contemporary mosques in Turkey. Why can't we put Pristina on the map with something similar?"Pristina isn't the only city in Kosovo where ostentatious Turkish-funded mosque construction has taken place."Back in Pristinain a place Ankara treats like part of its backyard," wrote The Guardian."People ask: why aren't western investors coming here? Is it because we are Muslim?" asked Xhabir Hamiti, professor of Islamic studies at Pristina University. "The sense is that the only door open to us leads to Turkey - and some want to walk through it."