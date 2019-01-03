A violent paedophile who took pictures of himself raping a two-year-old girl was caught by police after he openly plotted about abusing another child.Terry Coneyworth, of Hull, sexually abused the toddler before uploading horrific pictures online and will be sentenced in February 2019 after admitting to a series of disturbing sex attacks.Police discovered the sick images on his electronic devices in a raid on his home but they also found evidence of an online chat where Coneyworth talked about raping and sexually assaulting another young girl.Detective Constable Gregg Anderson said: 'Coneyworth committed the most serious sexual offences against an extremely young girl and I believe that had we not caught him when we did, he would have continued with his depraved actions.'Our thoughts remain with his victim and her family and hope that with their continued love and support she will be able to recover from what has happened to her and rebuild her life.'I would also like to thank them for their bravery throughout the investigation.Coneyworth's sick offences came to light last month after the National Crime Agency alerted the specialist Internet Sex Offenders team that someone in Hull had taken pictures of a child being sexually abused and uploaded them to a website.Humberside Police teams traced the address and established the photos had been taken at that location.Coneyworth was arrested that day, his computer equipment and phone were seized and he was later remanded into custody.