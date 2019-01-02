A funnel cloud developed over the Encinitas-Carlsbad area Monday afternoon as a result of a heavy rain cloud that moved into the area, according to the National Weather Service.The funnel cloud appeared to a continuation of a weak waterspout that was spotted over in Carlsbad and dissipated as the rain cloud moved further inland, according to the NWS.The funnel cloud was first reported around 2:20 p.m. and lasted about 15 minutes, NWS meteorologist Bruno Rodriguez said.