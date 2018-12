© CCO

At the start of the year, you probably thought: ' Russophobia simply can't get any worse'. But guess what? It did. 2018 was the year that the Russophobes went full-scale Monty Python and Ministry of Silly Walks. Let's take a look back of what we've been through the past twelve months.UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson warns that Russia could cause 'thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths' by targeting Britain's infrastructure. "The plan for the Russians won't be for landing craft to appear in the South Bay in Scarborough and of Brighton Beach. "They are going to be thinking, 'How can we just cause so much pain to Britain?'Which begs the question: did he have any in the first place?The Winter Olympics takes place in Pyeongchang but Russian athletes are banned from competing under the national flag after a doping investigation which many observers believed was flawed.Meanwhile 'Stupid Boy' Gavin Williamson lambasts Russia again."Russia is ripping up the rule book by undermining democracy, wrecking livelihoods by targeting critical infrastructure, and weaponising information", the UK defence secretary declares.We believe you, Gavin.Russophobia is ratched-up several notches in Britain after former Intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are hospitalised in Salisbury after an apparent poisoning which is blamed- even before the police have started a proper investigation- on Russia.Russia is cast as the boo-hiss baddie again as there are claims that its Syrian Government ally used sarin gas against 'rebels' in Eastern Ghouta. This leads to air strikes on Grand National weekend by the US, France and Britain, and lots of moral grandstanding by 'liberal interventionists'in the media. Months later (in August) Defence Secretary James 'Mad Dog' Mattis Tom Rogan, a columnist for the neocon Washington Examiner, calls for the new Crimean bridge , which opened earlier in the month, and which links Crimea to the rest of Russia, to be bombed. He more or less admits that would mean casualties, but says that the length of the bridge would "mitigate the risk" to those traversing it at the time.In a follow-up piece, he says "I could have been a little clearer in arguing that this action could (and of course ought to be) carried out with zero casualties".So that's alright then.The football World Cup kicks off in Russia for the first time and despite the dire warnings of the west's anti-Russian brigade, it proves to be a resounding success. Fans from all over the world mingle happily, enjoy marvellous Russian hospitality and are rewarded with some great matches.Neocon Nick Cohen tries his best to spoil the party by asking in the Observer: 'Why isn't there greater outrage about Russia's involvement in Brexit'England make it to the World Cup semi-finals , their best performance since 1990, but Russophobia means there's no 'official' representatives there from back home to see them. If the neocons had got their way, Gareth Southgate's boys wouldn't have even been there in the first place.Russia's heroic quarter-final defeat to Croatia on penalties saddens many neutrals. But not Sathnam Sanghera, a writer from the Times.'Never has a country deserved the pain more. Good' he tweets.Russophobia goes a bit quiet because everyone who normally promotes it is on holiday.Louise Bagshawe aka Louise Mensch, tweets that she hopes I am arrested along with what she describes as the 'whole cell', including George Galloway, the former British Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.'One thing about America, it's zero tolerance for collusion with Russia now', she says.Tom Watson (that's the Labour' Deputy Leader and not the veteran American golfer and five-times Open Championship winner), calls for the UK government to conduct a 'Mueller-style inquiry' into the allegations of Russian interference in the Brexit referendum The prospect of a Russian being elected as the new President of Interpol horrifies the hawks. Unsubstantiated claims are made that Alexander Prokopchuk is ex-KGB. The Russophobic smear campaign works and Prokopchuk is defeated. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin press secretary, condemns "interference in the electoral process of an international organization". Of course, as it was interference from the UK and the US it doesn't really count.France is hit by its largest anti-government street protests since 1968 and guess what? Russia is blamed for them. Vladimir Putin is seen, stripped to the waist, and on horse-back among Les Gilets Jaunes.Meanwhile, Gavin Williamson pledges to send British warships to the Black Sea to protect Ukraine from the 'Russian threat'.The year ends with still no sight or sound of Sergei Skripal . Which is rather strange because if anyone knew what really happened on the 4th March 2018, it would be him.What, I wonder, will 2019 hold in the Russophobia stakes? Watch this space.