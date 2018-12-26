© AFP/Odd Andersen

Der Spiegel is set to file a criminal complaint against Claas Relotius, a former journalist of the newspaper, whoAlan Bailey, a UK-based political commentator, spoke to Sputnik about theIn your view, why was one of the biggest German media outlets not checking what its journalists were putting out?It's a combination of two aspects.If they do (as appears to be the case with Relotius) thenAnd secondly,Anything outside the Liberal 'soft-left' viewpoint is called out as extremist and dismissed as niche and dangerous. Claas Relotius was a textbook case of both these and was over time given a free hand to write and say whatever he wished. He realised over time that this was the case and pushed his luck further and further until his luck ran out.The allegations made against the journalist have already tarnished Der Spiegel's reputation. In your view, what can be done by the newspaper to redeem its image?Well, it will be a slow and painful process. The first part they have already started.and did not try to defend Relotius in any way. They actually 'hung him out to dry' to use the informal term.for all their readership to see. It should be a long process, but, unfortunately people's attention spans are so short these days, I have a feeling within 6 months all will be back as it was before. As for Relotius, I cannot imagine he will work as a journalist ever again.There were already reports about growing distrust in the media with some German politicians claiming that mainstream journalism does represent the world as they see it. Does this case further worsen the situation?For a start, it reinforces the view thatIn the West, the vast, vast majority of publications only represent a narrow focus of political opinion. Some maybe to the right of centre, others to the left, butThe journalists they hire subscribe to this worldview and the owners of the publications have an interest in pushing this same worldview to their readership. The problem they have is that now our sources of information are not limited to a newspaper and TV news program, andInstead of attempting to address this, they have insteadat first by ignoring and devaluing it, and lately by attacking and claiming anyone with views not matching theirs is a dangerous extremist. The Relotius case will only hasten the decay in mainstream media trust and viewership.This is not the first time a Western media outlet has been accused of publishing stories without fact-checking them. Why is that?What does this say about the journalism in the West in general? Kind of going back to what I said earlier. Journalism in the West has attempted to contain its readership within a narrow cone of roughly centrist thought. Backing up the views of TV news channels. It has ceased to challenge the status quo....long before it's got to this, it is shouting down other opinions and disregarding them. In essence, the cart is in front of the horse;