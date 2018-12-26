A record 3,451 mudslide disasters occurred in 2018 due to torrential rains and a powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, land ministry data showed Wednesday.The preliminary figure, covering all prefectures apart from Ibaraki, Tochigi and Tokyo,, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.With concerns growing about an increase in downpours and typhoons linked to global warming, the government plans to enhance disaster preparedness for people living in areas prone to natural disasters by raising awareness of the potential hazards they may face.More than a third of the landslide disasters, or 1,243, occurred in Hiroshima Prefecture, followed by 419 in Ehime, 237 in Hokkaido, 193 in Yamaguchi and 171 in Kochi.In addition, just over 40 people were killed after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Hokkaido in September, triggering landslides and a blackout across the island.