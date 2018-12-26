© CBS2



The oldest working barber in the world is making sure his clients look and feel their best this holiday season.He works right here in New York, in the small upstate town of Windsor, the town's oldest resident is still at work."How old am I? 107," said Anthony Mancinelli.He's in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest barber in the world.So how does it feel?"I don't know, I am just happy I am still a barber," Mancinelli said.He still works full time, putting in 40 hours a week. His advice for living so long?"Well I advise a lot of people not to quit working. Keep busy. Some retire too soon and they get old fast," Mancinelli said.Mancinelli started cutting hair at age 11, 96 years ago."I wanted to help out in the family," he explained. He went on to have a family of his own, and was married for 69 years."I miss her. I go to the cemetery every day before I go to work," he said. His son Bob is 85."He is in better shape than I am. He is still going. Still working five days a week," Bob said. "I retired when I was 81."Mancinelli has no plans to slow down, saying he'll keep going to keep the younger generation looking sharp. He'll turn 108 in March. He lives on his own and drives himself to work every day.