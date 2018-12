© Reuters / Jim Yong - Global Look Press / Swen Pförtner

It may be the season to be jolly but that's not going to stop witches wanting to get a piece of the press pie to tell President Trump to stop using his beloved 'witch hunt' mantra.The community of wiccans are utilizing the festive season to share what means the most to them - and that's criticising Trump for using the offensive term 'witch hunt'. Of course, the politically correct mainstream media has felt obliged to listen to their plight.The witches say Trump's repeated use of the term throughout his presidency, and most recently to describe the Russia investigation, fails to recognise the "worst period in our history," according to witch Kitty Randall."If Mueller's investigation were truly a 'witch hunt,' then Donald Trump would be hanging naked from chains in a cold barn somewhere, being tortured into admitting his pact with Satan, before being burned at the stake ... Instead he's golfing at Mar-a-Lago," Randall adds.Trump has reportedly used the phrase more than 60 times on Twitter alone, leading some witches - including this Brooklyn coven - to take the drastic step of casting a spell on the president.Some may not realize that Trump could in fact be referring to the McCarthyist sort of witch hunts rather than the actual bloody medieval practices, but then again, the 45th president is not always helping his critics with the context.