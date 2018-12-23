Society's Child
Der Spiegel filing criminal complaint against cheating reporter Relotius for embezzling children's charity fund
France24
Sun, 23 Dec 2018 17:52 UTC
Claas Relotius, 33, resigned this month after admitting to making up stories and inventing protagonists in more than a dozen articles in the magazine's print and online editions.
Spiegel said it now had information that Relotius allegedly launched a campaign for readers to give money to help subjects of an article he wrote but that the bank details he gave directed the funds to his own account.
"Der Spiegel will give all the information it collects to public prosecutors as part of a criminal complaint," it said on its website.
It said it had been unaware of the campaign and that it was not immediately clear how much money was raised from the appeal, apparently made by email to readers who contacted him about the story.
Spiegel published the article by Relotius in July 2016 but a Turkish photographer who worked with him on the piece has since noted significant inaccuracies.
The magazine said it now believes Relotius may have simply made up one of the main protagonists, whom the article described as young siblings.
Relotius described his attempts to help the children in a subsequent collection of articles, including a months-long effort to bring the children to Germany to be adopted by a family. Spiegel said this also appeared to be a lie.
In its most recent edition, the magazine said the scam was the "worst thing that can happen to an editorial team".
Acknowledging the damage to faith in its own work and the media in general, it apologised promised to "do everything to boost our credibility again."
Tanks on Maidan, president's gold bath & more outrageous Ukraine fakes by disgraced Spiegel reporter
One wonders just how outrageous 'fake news' must be in order to get busted, but Der Spiegel's ex-star reporter Claas Relotius got away with it all while writing for several outlets - maybe because it was about places like Ukraine.
Titled 'Bribing prohibited' Relotius' piece on the new Ukrainian police has all the elements of his trademark style: dramatic narrative, likeable heroes - and entirely made-up 'facts'.
The 'report', published by the Swiss magazine Reportagen in June 2016, tells a tale of two young people - Dimitri and Valeria - who became members of the rebranded police force of post-Maidan Ukraine. Given the recent revelations over his fictional reporting, it's now unclear whether Relotius met the duo in reality, but the story makes for a very compelling read indeed.
It states that each day before going on patrol, Dimitri and Valeria have been coming to the center of Kiev to pray near the "altar" erected in memory of those who died during the 2014 Euromaidan unrest. The two were among the protesters back then, it reveals, describing how they recall burning buildings, the "smell of corpses," a man "with a child in his arms" shot dead beside an old well - and a ruined wall, where dozens were "slayed by snipers" and "rolled over by tanks."
Wait, what? Given that the majority of victims in Kiev - both protesters and law enforcement officers - were killed over two days of murky clashes in February 2014, the "smell" of dead bodies appears to be a little of an exaggeration. No "old wells" could immediately be found in central Kiev, and there's nothing to back up the story about a "man with a child" either.
But most glaring of all, no "tanks" were ever deployed to curb the city unrest, so the "ruined wall" part was made up in its entirety. In reality, the police unsuccessfully tried to use light APCs to storm some barricades, but the vehicles were pelted with Molotovs and burnt down. At least the "burning buildings" part holds some water, as some central Kiev sites, including the Trade Unions Building, were indeed put to the torch.
Incumbent president of the country - Petro Poroshenko - is also described, for some reason, as a "billionaire praline manufacturer from Odessa." Poroshenko has held several top government posts since the early 2000s, but this fact is not even mentioned in the article. He was indeed born in the Odessa region in the Soviet Union, yet the image of a "successful businessman from Odessa" seems to be quite a stretch.
Describing the old bribery mindset the new police officers have been supposedly battling, Relotius managed to make another, quite outlandish, mistake. The article says that the new police force was in use not only in the capital city of Kiev, but in other major cities, namely "in Kharkiv and Donetsk, in Lviv and in Odessa."
The problem is, at the time of publication, the eastern city of Donetsk had for two years been under the control of anti-Kiev rebels, who rejected the Euromaidan coup, proclaimed their own republic, and had actual tanks and warplanes sent to crash them into submission - with only limited success.
It doesn't seem probable that the new Ukrainian police force would have been welcome there - a fact that may have eluded the disgraced Der Spiegel reporter. Just as it, sadly, would go over the head of many of his readers, submerged in the MSM reporting on Ukraine - a narrative often fed from the Kiev government's POV - and with little fact-checking.
Comment: Claas Relotius got away with it because he was able to exploit peoples' willingness to believe a story that matched up with their preconceived notions. Confirmation bias made him a star.