Influential German news weekly Der Spiegel said Sunday it would file a criminal complaint against a disgraced reporter after it emerged he may have embezzled donations intended for Syrian street children.Claas Relotius, 33, resigned this month after admitting to making up stories and inventing protagonists in more than a dozen articles in the magazine's print and online editions."Der Spiegel will give all the information it collects to public prosecutors as part of a criminal complaint," it said on its website.Spiegel said concerned readers had in recent days reported Relotius's call for donations purportedly for orphaned Syrian children living on the streets of Turkey.It said it had been unaware of the campaign and that it was not immediately clear how much money was raised from the appeal, apparently made by email to readers who contacted him about the story.Spiegel published the article by Relotius in July 2016 but a Turkish photographer who worked with him on the piece has since noted significant inaccuracies.The magazine said it now believes Relotius may have simply made up one of the main protagonists, whom the article described as young siblings.Relotius described his attempts to help the children in a subsequent collection of articles, including a months-long effort to bring the children to Germany to be adopted by a family. Spiegel said this also appeared to be a lie.In its most recent edition, the magazine said the scam was the "worst thing that can happen to an editorial team".Acknowledging the damage to faith in its own work and the media in general, it apologised promised to "do everything to boost our credibility again."********Tanks on Maidan, president's gold bath & more outrageous Ukraine fakes by disgraced Spiegel reporterOne wonders just how outrageous 'fake news' must be in order to get busted, but Der Spiegel's ex-star reporter Claas Relotius got away with it all while writing for several outlets -Titled 'Bribing prohibited' Relotius' piece on the new Ukrainian police has all the elements of his trademark style: dramatic narrative, likeable heroes -The ' report ', published by the Swiss magazine Reportagen in June 2016, tells a tale of two young people - Dimitri and Valeria - who became members of the rebranded police force of post-Maidan Ukraine.It states that each day before going on patrol, Dimitri and Valeria have been coming to the center of Kiev to pray near the "altar" erected in memory of those who died during the 2014 Euromaidan unrest. The two were among the protesters back then, it reveals, describing how they recall burning buildings, the "smell of corpses," a man "with a child in his arms" shot dead beside an old well - and a ruined wall, where dozens were "slayed by snipers" and "rolled over by tanks."In reality, the police unsuccessfully tried to use light APCs to storm some barricades, but the vehicles were pelted with Molotovs and burnt down. At least the "burning buildings" part holds some water, as some central Kiev sites, including the Trade Unions Building, were indeed put to the torch.It's not much of a surprise that the rest of the article is riddled with inconsistencies and false statements. Notably, it claims that the ousted President of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, had a mansion where he "lived like a pharaoh, with banisters and baths made of pure gold." The claim appears to be based on the long-debunked rumor that the protesters who stormed the president's lavish residence discovered a golden toilet.Incumbent president of the country - Petro Poroshenko - is also described, for some reason, as a "billionaire praline manufacturer from Odessa." Poroshenko has held several top government posts since the early 2000s, but this fact is not even mentioned in the article. He was indeed born in the Odessa region in the Soviet Union, yet the image of a "successful businessman from Odessa" seems to be quite a stretch.Describing the old bribery mindset the new police officers have been supposedly battling, Relotius managed to make another, quite outlandish, mistake. The article says that the new police force was in use not only in the capital city of Kiev, but in other major cities, namely "in Kharkiv and Donetsk, in Lviv and in Odessa."It doesn't seem probable that the new Ukrainian police force would have been welcome there - a fact that may have eluded the disgraced Der Spiegel reporter.