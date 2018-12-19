earthquake
An earthquake measuring 6.2 on Richter scale struck Easter Islands in South Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the jolts were registered at 7.07 am (IST) with its epicentre located in the southeastern part of the Easter Islands.

The focus of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10.0 kilometres.

No immediate casualties or damages have been reported.

Source: ANI