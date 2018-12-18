© Mitch Winton Photography



Ski areas in the Pacific Northwest region of Canada and the USDA have reported huge snowfalls over the past week, and there's much more in the forecast for the week ahead.Mt Baker in Washington state in the Northwest corner of the USA, which holds the record for the most snowfall in the world in a single season, as well as the average biggest snowfall every season,(pictured top, image credit Robin O'Neill | Skier: Tatum Monod )It's all a big turn-around from October/November when the area received very little snow whilst the resort of North America was getting dumped on. Ski areas in Alaska had to delay opening as it was too warm for snowmaking and there was little natural snowfall.Now Mt Baker has quickly made it back to its more usual position of reporting the deepest snowpack in America, currently 214cm (over 7 feet).