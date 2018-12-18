snow
Ski areas in the Pacific Northwest region of Canada and the USDA have reported huge snowfalls over the past week, and there's much more in the forecast for the week ahead.

Mt Baker in Washington state in the Northwest corner of the USA, which holds the record for the most snowfall in the world in a single season, as well as the average biggest snowfall every season, has had 98 inches (over 8 feet or 248cm) of snowfall in the last seven days and is expected to get over a metre more by Thursday.



Whistler Blackcomb, (Photo below by Mitch Winton Photography on December 11th) over the Canadian border a little further north in British Columbia, has had the second most in the past week at 74 inches (over six feet/188cm).

Whistler Blackcomb
© Mitch Winton Photography
Whistler Blackcomb
Most other resorts in Alaska, BC, Idaho, Utah and Oregon report huge snowfalls too.

Revelstoke (pictured top, image credit Robin O'Neill | Skier: Tatum Monod ) has also reported huge snowfalls.

It's all a big turn-around from October/November when the area received very little snow whilst the resort of North America was getting dumped on. Ski areas in Alaska had to delay opening as it was too warm for snowmaking and there was little natural snowfall.

Now Mt Baker has quickly made it back to its more usual position of reporting the deepest snowpack in America, currently 214cm (over 7 feet).