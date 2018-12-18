Earth Changes
Up to 2.5 metres (98 inches) of snow in last 7 days in North America
Inthesnow.com
Tue, 18 Dec 2018 15:39 UTC
Mt Baker in Washington state in the Northwest corner of the USA, which holds the record for the most snowfall in the world in a single season, as well as the average biggest snowfall every season, has had 98 inches (over 8 feet or 248cm) of snowfall in the last seven days and is expected to get over a metre more by Thursday.
Whistler Blackcomb, (Photo below by Mitch Winton Photography on December 11th) over the Canadian border a little further north in British Columbia, has had the second most in the past week at 74 inches (over six feet/188cm).
Revelstoke (pictured top, image credit Robin O'Neill | Skier: Tatum Monod ) has also reported huge snowfalls.
It's all a big turn-around from October/November when the area received very little snow whilst the resort of North America was getting dumped on. Ski areas in Alaska had to delay opening as it was too warm for snowmaking and there was little natural snowfall.
Now Mt Baker has quickly made it back to its more usual position of reporting the deepest snowpack in America, currently 214cm (over 7 feet).
Up to 2.5 metres (98 inches) of snow in last 7 days in North America
Up to 2.5 metres (98 inches) of snow in last 7 days in North America
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
- G20 leaders send strong message to Saudi Prince by not laughing at all his jokes
- Obama blasts Trump's inhuman use of tear gas on foreigners: Drone strike would have done a better job!
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight it concentrates his mind wonderfully.
Before the last ice age ended there was much more land there, called Sundaland (well, we call it that). They should look on the seabed for more...
The US military industrial complex obviously has been caught flat-footed by Russia's announcement that it has operational hypersonic weapons. The...
As fucked up as the United States has become with the liberal media and the assholes in congress.... Let the Russians come..... it cannot be any...
WHAT! Someone associated with Disney caught being a pedo. Shocking! He works with minors in a show and preys on them for sex in his downtime....
Story is 1 year old. Just it is what I call "rolling news" = repeating The same bull sheet by multiple actors to keep narative alive. Interesting...
Comment: See also: From zero to hero: 80 inches of snow in 8 days for the Cascades - Mount Baker 92 inches in 7