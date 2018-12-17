Bulgaria's Road Infrastructure Agency issued a call on December 16 for motorists to avoid travel in north-western Bulgaria, unless in the event of emergency, because of heavy snowfalls.The agency said that passenger cars and heavy lorries should embark on journeys only if equipped with suitable tyres, while motorists should drive at a reasonable speed and cautiously, maintaining a safe following distance and heeding instructions from traffic authorities.The road agency said that its 27 regional offices and snow-cleaning companies were in 24-hour mode, ready to respond to keep the national road network functioning.In capital city Sofia, heavy snowfall began at about 10am on December 16 and was forecast to continue throughout the day.The agency announced at noon that there was temporary restriction on traffic of motor vehicles of more than 12 tons on Lyulin Motorway at the exit from Sofia because heavy snowfalls and snow-clearing operations.At the same time, there was a temporary restriction on traffic of vehicles of more than 12 tons on Struma Motorway at the Boboshevo intersection because of snow-clearing operations.A similar restriction was in place on the Svoge - Sofia road because of snowfall and snow clearing.