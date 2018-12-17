© AFP/Thierry Charlier



"We expect the Turkish authorities, therefore, to refrain from any unilateral action likely to undermine the efforts of the Counter-Daesh Coalition or to risk further instability in Syria. As the fight against Daesh is entering its final stages, all parties must work towards the goal of ensuring its upcoming defeat, which remains an indispensable objective for any durable solution to the Syrian crisis," Mogherini said.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Saturday commented on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's plans to conduct a military operation in the east of Syria, urging Ankara to refrain from any unilateral actions in the area.On Friday,Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria with Trump on the same day.She noted that the"We expect all parties to respect at all times their international obligations to protect civilians, and allow humanitarian access," the EU official added.The Turkish authorities view the YPG as an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Ankara has been claiming that the YPG presence near its border hampers its national security.