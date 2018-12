© Twitter



The Accusation

Last month the U.S. government confirmed that an American citizen had died in Syrian captivity. Sources concluded that Layla Shweikani, a U.S. citizen with Syrian roots, had been tortured and then executed.

"I understand there are some classified details, but it is disappointing that Ambassador Jeffrey was unable to say more on behalf of the administration about what happened to Layla and what the repercussions will be when he testified before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee. ... I'm still waiting on an answer."

"Unless we begin to demand answers for the detention and death of Americans around the world, I don't see any incentive for Assad or other thugs to stop targeting our citizens."

Washington Post

Columnist Admits There's No Evidence

"...we don't know the specifics of Layla's death. I'd like to know much more. We should not jump to conclusions. Thank you for that caution." But Rogin would then add: "But the regime is responsible for her death, in their custody."

The True Basis of WaPo's Latest Claims? "Activists Say..."

What happened next was discovered by Idlbi through testimony of other inmates at Adra prison, where she was held, and contact with Syrian officials after the fact.

Through an official, we found out that a judge sentenced her to execution for terrorism. The trial lasted 30 seconds.

According to Idlbi, Shweikani was then transferred to the infamous Saydnaya prison, just outside of the capital. "Since then our assumption is that she was definitely killed. Because usually you are executed within 48 hours [of a verdict]," he says.



That account matches the one given by the Syrian Network for Human Rights, which documents deaths in Syrian government custody. The monitoring group said it believes she was executed on 28 December 2016.

The Power of Scrutiny

A particularly scurrilous op-ed appeared in the pages of the Washington Post accusing the Syrian government of detaining, torturing, then executing an American citizen, Layla Shweikani.Considering US attempts to establish various pretexts to justify its ongoing military occupation of Syria and its attacks on Syrian forces - such an accusation could dangerously escalate the conflict if not checked and exposed.The op-ed titled, " Assad's regime killed an American - and no one seems to care ," written by Jason Rezaian - arrested, tried, and convicted of espionage in Iran - begins by claiming:The article claims that the Syrian government's civil registry recorded her death in late 2016. Claims that she died in Syrian government custody come fromnor during recent testimony (video) provided by Jeffery to the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.US Representative Adam Kinzinger - who during the hearing suggested the US military "target Assad" - would be quoted in the Washington Post's op-ed, claiming:The op-ed would end by claiming:It is clear that Jason Rezaian among the pages of the Washington Post is accusing the Syrian government of detaining, torturing, and executing Layla Shweikani - and demanding accountability.Rezaian's Washington Post op-ed - however -When pressed for evidence that the Syrian government "tortured then executed" Shweikani, Rogin attempted to first divert the debate away from the lack of evidence, before finally admitting:Rogin would slink away from debate when pressed for an explanation as toand how this was not just another example of thePart of Rogin's diversions included references to the 2013 "Caesar photographs," whichUS Representative Kinzinger is also fond of invoking the photographs which were allegedly smuggled out of Syria and reportedly depict Syrians "tortured then executed" by the Syrian government.who never once stepped foot in Syria to investigate or verify the identities of or circumstances surrounding those depicted in the photographs.The 2013 "Caesar photographs" alsosubstantiating Rezaian and Rogin's claims that the Syrian government "tortured then executed" Shweikani in 2016.Rogin also failed to mention that the FBI studied the photographs at the request of the US State Department - a US government department openly committed to the overthrow of the Syrian government.Surely a journalist of Rogin's experience and stature understands basic concepts like "evidence," "burden of proof," and even "conflict of interest." Yet it appeared thatOther Western media publications - such as the Independent in their article, " An American woman died in a Syrian regime prison. Could the US have done more to help her? " - admit deep within the bodies of their articles that all information regarding Shweikani comes fromThe Independent would admit:Idlbi would claim:The Independent would then claim:This is not mentioned by the Independent who presents SNHR as a credible human rights advocacy group.The Independent also convenientlyafter receiving a scholarship to study at Columbia University.Idlbi fled Syria after being detained for his role in the opposition. Idlbi's support for the opposition casts serious doubts on his objectivity - especially considering Idlbi has no actual evidence to support any of his claims. This information on Idlbi's background was reported in an AP article titled, " Columbia offers scholarships to Syrians, despite visa ban ."The Western media knows the average reader is not going to research who Qutaiba Idlbi is and learn that he is a member of the opposition - or that SNHR is an opposition organization funded by the very nations trying to overthrow the Syrian government.First, it indicates thatSecond, it indicates thatwhich gave way to exhausted accusations of chemical weapon use,It is no longer Syrians being killed. Or Syrians being gassed. Now it is "Americans" being "tortured then executed."It also illustrates thatThis was not a problem when newspapers and television channels controlled the flow of information.this is no longer an advantage the permanent state's media can count on. This explains the feverish attempts to control social media, manipulate search results, and even delete accounts.Rogin and Rezaian's botched war propaganda campaign helps explain why the Western media and the special interests underwriting them have invested so much in eliminating competition and regaining the monopoly they once enjoyed during the era of print and broadcast media.Whether these investments will eventually pay off is another matter entirely.