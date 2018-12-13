Russian special forces in syria
© File
Russian special forces in Syria
Russian forces have established a base in the area of Zaza right on the 55km de-escalation zone line around the US-led coalition base in the town of al-Tanaf on the Syrian-Iraqi border, Syrian pro-government activists revealed on December 12.

A source, who is familiar with the situation, told SouthFront that several advanced air-defense systems and other military equipment were deployed in the new Russian base. More weapons, including heavy rocket launchers, are expected to arrive in the base in the upcoming few days.

al tanf US base syria al tanaf
© South Front
Earlier this month, the US-led coalition launched several rockets from its base in al-Tanaf at positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the nearby al-Ghurab mount. The attack didn't result in any casualties and the coalition never acknowledge it.

Few days after the incident, the Ministry of Defense of Russia revealed that it had suggested the idea of jointly operating the al-Tanaf base in order to avoid any conflict in the area. However, the U.S. was not interested.

The increased activity of Russian forces around al-Tanaf is aimed at deterring and pressuring the US-led coalition, according to local observers, who believe these steps may eventually force Washington to withdraw its troops from the strategic border area.