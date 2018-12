© AP Photo/Matt Sayles



A California regulator's plan to tax texts in order to fund cellphones for the poor hit a snag Wednesday after a Federal Communications Commission ruled text messages aren't subject to the utility agency's authority.The decision by the FCC , which categorized text messages as "information services" on par with emails and not "telecommunications services," came in an effort to combat robo-texts and spam messages. The California Public Utilities Commission now faces an uphill battle ahead of a scheduled vote on the measure next month.Those opposed to the planned tax hailed the FCC decision a victory.Jamie Hastings, senior vice president of external and state affairs for CTIA, which represents the U.S. wireless communications industry, told The Mercury News The CPUC has not yet commented on the FCC's decision. The group is scheduled to meet next on Jan. 10 in San Francisco.If the proposal ever became reality, it's unclear how much money individual consumers would be asked to pay their wireless carrier for texting services, The Mercury News reported . But it likely would be billed as a flat surcharge - not a fee per text.The plan comes after a report from the commission laid out why the tax is needed, specifically citing declining telecommunications industry revenues during the past six years -- a drop of nearly $5 million."This is unsustainable over time," the report states.A spokesperson for the CUPC told KTVU the proposed tax would likely have little to no impact on consumers because while a fee may be assessed for texting, current fees for voice calls would likely be reduced.But that hasn't stopped wireless industry and business groups from coming out to vociferously fight the proposal."This isn't very creative it's just political B.S.," Consumer Watchdog President Jamie Court told FOX11 . "I find it appalling that there is going to be a text tax because it's so visceral it's so anti-consumer and we haven't established a need for it."Others echoed similar concerns about the plan.If the proposal goes through, some residents said they already thinking of ways to avoid any new taxes on their texting habits.Becky Tremann told KTVU.The Associated Press contributed to this report.