U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are searching the electronic devices of travelers more often, and did not always follow proper protocol, a new watchdog report has found.The report made public Monday found there were 29,000 devices searched at a port of entry out of 397 million travelers to the U.S. in budget year 2017, up from 18,400 the year before from 390 million travelers.Customs and Border Protection officials note it is less than 1 percent of all travelers.For example, in March 2018, officers found images and videos of terrorist-related materials, and in another search, graphic and violent images including child pornography. Neither person was admitted into the United States, according to the report.But the Office of the Inspector General for Homeland Security found some searches were not properly documented, and data not properly secured.Homeland Security is the department that oversees the nation's borders.In addition, in some cases, under a pilot program, officers can do an "advanced" search which means a specially trained officer downloads information. But the system wasn't maintained properly - software licensing wasn't renewed - and some information copied to thumb drives was not deleted when it should have been.The watchdog recommended better documentation of searches, better disabling of data connections before searches, equipment is renewed and up-to-date data is immediately deleted from thumb drives and develop a system to evaluate whether the pilot program works.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they agreed with the recommendations, and have already taken steps to address them including ensuring the device is in airplane mode when officers search. They are also developing a review process.