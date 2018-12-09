Ziad Fadel



I can confirm to my readers that the Russian Defense Ministry sees no point in delaying the inevitable reconquest of Idlib Province and its restoration to the writ of the central government in Damascus. The Syrian military warned Russia about this conclusion months ago as preparations were being made to negotiate a solution in Sochi. As of now, over 150,000 Syria Army soldiers are preparing a three-pronged assault on Hay'at Tahreer Al-Shaam and its allies.I can also confirm thatled by Abu Muhammad Al-Jawlaani.However, we must expect another false flag operation involving CW in Idlib. There are scores of British independent contractors who are assisting the terrorists and, as I wrote before, the canisters of gas have been deployed to Idlib City whence they will, doubtlessly, be used to create the illusion of joint Syrian-Russian malfeasance. Hundreds of citizens will be sacrificed for this act of pure treachery by MI6's contractors in Syria. With France having deployed an electronic warship to the Eastern Mediterranean, the Dupuy de Lome, on November 23, 2018, we can also expect involvement by Paris in the upcoming battle.He has also dumped the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, bypassing a clear appointment from the Air Force in favor of a combat veteran with the Marines.Muhammad Al-Jawlaani has reportedly rejected a Turkish offer to redeploy his forces to other areas of Idlib. Reliable media from the East have claimed that. All the while, reports keep coming in indicating the movement of terrorists in and out of Turkey with absolute freedom.Erdoghan is said to have told the HTS leader to abandon his positions along the Aleppo-Hama and Aleppo-Latakia highways since they are sure to be raked by fire. The rodent terrorist leader has rejected that advice according to Sputnik News.The Tiger Force is at the border inside Hama Province. The 4th Mechanized Armored Division has remained mostly around Damascus as a precaution against Zionist treachery. Soon the terrorists and their Turk enablers will feel the pain of Russia's advanced weaponry systems.The Syrian Army has attacked the abandoned town of Sooraan and killed every treacherous leech inside. These were members of the Kataa'ib Al-'Izza who are aligned with HTS. The rats supposedly counter-attacked but were repelled completely losing all their rats. These particular vermin were originally headquartered in Mawrik.I will start to publish more posts as the campaign in Idlib takes shape.