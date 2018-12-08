Twelve goats and a dog, believed to have been struck by lightning, were found dead on Friday in the village of Salamiou in Paphos after their own believed them have gone missing or stolen.The dead animals were located by their owner on Friday. It is believed they were struck by lightning on Tuesday, when the man had reported to the police that the animals had disappeared from Plaka locality, in Salamiou.Officials from the state vet services who examined the animals, found they had burn injuries to their coats, caused by lightning.