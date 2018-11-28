© RT

A large column of Russian military hardware, including anti-ship missile systems, has been spotted moving towards the Crimean city of Kerch, after Russian border guards faced off with Ukrainian ships violating Russia's border.A video exclusively obtained by RT's video agency Ruptly showsfollowing the tense standoff on Sunday with a group of Ukrainian ships that, despite repeated warnings, had breached Russia's territorial waters in the Kerch Strait.The 'Bal' systems are equipped withcapable of hitting vessels with displacement tonnages up to 5,000 tons at a distance of up to 20 kilometers.. Russia's FSB had earlier accused the SBU of coordinating the "provocation," and also released a confession of one of the two SBU officers detained and interrogated after the chase was over.Moscow said the Ukrainian vessels had failed to apply to pass through the narrow strait as required, and were undertaking dangerous maneuvers while ignoring the orders of the Russian border guards. Following an intense hours-long game of cat-and-mouse and the blocked Ukrainians' attempt to break through,Moscow, in turn, hasaimed at stirring up the conflict between the two neighbors andin which President Petro Poroshenko is trailing behind several candidates in polls.