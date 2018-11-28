A hyena on Sunday attacked and seriously wounded three people, including two boys aged nine and 11, in Ntcheu.The other victim has been identified as Chisomo Thembakako aged 33.Police in the district say there was pandemonium in the two villages following the appearance of the hyena that terrorised the communities.The wild animal first attacked Thembakako at Kasisi 1 village, Sub-Traditional Authority Tsikulamowa in the district.Two of the victims are admitted at Balaka District Hospital whilst the 11-year-old boy has been referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre for further medical attention.Meanwhile, Police have neutralized the hyena.The law enforcers rushed to the scene immediately after receiving a report of the attacks.With the help of villagers, Police braved rains and hunted the hyena within the nearby hills. At around 4pm they found the hyena and shot it.Police have since commended the communities for reporting to the authorities in time saying they prevented further damage.