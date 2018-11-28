Earth Changes
Sandstorm 100 metres high engulfs Chinese city of Zhangye
abc.net.au
Tue, 27 Nov 2018 13:02 UTC
Winds above 60 kilometres per hour whipped up sand and dust from the nearby Gobi Desert, quickly engulfing the city of 1.2 million people.
The so-called sand wall moved on the city — in the north-western Gansu province — within five minutes, reducing visibility to less than 10 metres.
Local authorities activated an emergency response plan, while local traffic police conducted two-way patrol on the expressways.
The traffic police directed the vehicles to the service area or toll stations and warned the passing vehicles to slow down and keep a safe distance.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Hyena seriously injures three people in Malawi
- The game-changing science of Epigenetics
- Sandstorm 100 metres high engulfs Chinese city of Zhangye
- Swapping sugars may improve cancer outcomes, but ketosis may be even better
- Ecuador - 9 dead after landslides in Morona Santiago Province
- Lightning kills 3 farmers in Maharashtra, India
- Ukip MEP quits party in protest of growing links with far right activist Tommy Robinson
- Indonesia's new 'heresy app' draws fire for targeting of minorities
- "Commitment to law": Hungary rejects US demand to extradite Russian alleged arms dealers, hands them over to Moscow instead
- 'Your land, your future': Germany doubles cash offer to migrants to go home in controversial ad campaign
- SOTT Focus: Media Shields American Public From The Truth: USA is Working With Al Qaeda in Yemen
- SOTT Focus: Guardian Publishes More Blatant MI6 Lies About Assange and Manafort
- SOTT Focus: Leaked Transcript Proves Russiagaters Have Been Right All Along
- SOTT Focus: Holiday Greetings to Our Readers! Get Your 2019 Sott.net Calendar Here!
- Macron vows to stay course on climate despite France protests
- Guardian stealth edits junk report to save their ass after Assange-Manafort fiction crumbles
- It's been one of the most miserable starts to winter on record across US
- Sydney floods: One dead as month's worth of rain falls in single morning
- China's ambassador to US warns of dire impact if Washington hardliners prevail in destroying relations
- SOTT Focus: Here's Why Everything You've Read About Ukraine is Wrong!
- Ukip MEP quits party in protest of growing links with far right activist Tommy Robinson
- "Commitment to law": Hungary rejects US demand to extradite Russian alleged arms dealers, hands them over to Moscow instead
- 'Your land, your future': Germany doubles cash offer to migrants to go home in controversial ad campaign
- SOTT Focus: Media Shields American Public From The Truth: USA is Working With Al Qaeda in Yemen
- SOTT Focus: Guardian Publishes More Blatant MI6 Lies About Assange and Manafort
- SOTT Focus: Leaked Transcript Proves Russiagaters Have Been Right All Along
- Macron vows to stay course on climate despite France protests
- Guardian stealth edits junk report to save their ass after Assange-Manafort fiction crumbles
- China's ambassador to US warns of dire impact if Washington hardliners prevail in destroying relations
- SOTT Focus: Here's Why Everything You've Read About Ukraine is Wrong!
- Russia has become the key to future development in Asia
- George Galloway: Another Crimean war brewing as NATO provocations enter Russian seas
- UK cozies up with Saudi Arabia for joint air combat drills
- SOTT Focus: Where is The Logic in Ukraine Provoking Russia?
- Dumping the dollar: Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union increased settlements in local currencies to 70% in first half of 2018
- Checkmate: Along with S-300 and S-400, SU-57s sent a clear message to US, Israel, say analysts
- To unlock the diplomatic mysteries behind the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, take a look at Syria
- The overwhelming silence of Mueller's Trump-Russia 'canaries'
- Trump scheduled to meet Putin at G20, but not MBS
- German populist leader Bystron slams Merkel for UN migrant pact deception
- Indonesia's new 'heresy app' draws fire for targeting of minorities
- SOTT Focus: Holiday Greetings to Our Readers! Get Your 2019 Sott.net Calendar Here!
- Chinese chemical factory blast kills 22, injures 22
- In defense of comedians: The complaint against Dani Mateo is an attempt to justify intolerance
- St. Petersburg: Large fire breaks out on Russian icebreaker under construction, injuring two
- Missouri Rep. Bruce Franks, who claims police used excessive force at 2014 Berkeley protest, releases video of arrest to support his lawsuit
- Precrime 'Minority Report'? Police in UK want to use AI to stop violent crime before it happens
- Comedian faces hate crime charge and four years in jail for blowing his nose on the Spanish flag
- Hoover, Alabama police offer sympathy for fatal mall shooting, but say Emantic Bradford's gun made them do it
- Florida man out on bail pauses his game of Grand Theft Auto to rape a 15 y.o. girl
- 'Crypto Winter': Bitcoin falls below $3,500
- Possible active shooter event reported at Walter Reed Medical Center [Update: Turns out it was a drill]
- Say what? Police recruits in Berlin to 'learn German before English'
- Oops! MSNBC field reporter scuttles 'women and children' narrative, says on-air that migrants are mostly men not seeking asylum
- Act now over Yemen conflict or share blame for mass famine, charities tell US
- Australian Senator praises 'immigration policy' of pre-Neolithic tribe that killed American missionary
- SOTT Focus: What We Talk About When We Talk About Immigration
- Shocking video of disabled woman viciously beaten by brainwashed liberal nazi for smoking in car park
- Domestic spy dream: 1.5 million UK homes to be powered by smart devices 'in the next 5 years'
- Swedish microchipping photos flood social media and it's insane
- Ostia Antica: The harbor city of ancient Rome digitally reconstructed
- Ancient American farmers supplemented poor diet with corn fungus
- 5,000 year old boat found during River Boyne fishing trip, near Newgrange, Ireland
- UK's A14 highway upgrade yields centuries of archaeological treasures
- Documents show US sought secret high-level talks with the Koreas in 1979
- Mummified woman dating back 3,000 years unveiled in Luxor, Egypt
- Best of the Web: 'The Overhauling of Straight America' - A 1987 blueprint for transforming social values
- Former Israeli DM Yaalon met with Syrian rebels
- Britain stole $45 trillion from India over 173 years, says top economist
- Mary Anning: A poor, Victorian woman who became one of the world's greatest palaeontologists
- What is it with Britain's bizarre place names?
- Humans were just as prone to injury as Neanderthals - And mostly the males
- History of vanilla rewritten as residue found in 3,600-year-old tomb in Palestine
- 3,700 year old skeleton of a young Egyptian woman who died in childbirth found buried with unborn baby
- An exploding meteor may have wiped out ancient Dead Sea communities
- Complex stone tools found in China
- Viking city: Excavation reveals urban pioneers not violent raiders
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": The American Front
- Historian reveals true story behind the 'multiple and messy' Domesday books
- Archaeologists uncover 500-year-old Inca bones and relics hidden in Bolivian quarry
- NASA's InSight spacecraft lands on Mars, takes selfie after dangerous supersonic landing
- 700-foot-wide space rock with 62 RISK trajectories could strike Earth by 2023... But probably won't
- Core problem: Human Genome Project reference is based on a single person and missing millions of DNA base pairs
- Males can also pass on mitochondrial DNA says new study
- The Mars InSight mission is about to touchdown on the red planet - what you need to know
- 'Humongous fungus' in Michigan weighs 440 tons and is 2,500 years old
- Grave ethical concerns: Chinese scientist claims to have created the first gene-edited babies
- Elon Musk considers future move to Mars despite "good chance you die there"
- Cameras installed across Alberta, Canada to find meteorites
- Mutant superbugs jeopardize future space station expeditions, and maybe life on Earth
- Cayman Islands: Minister claims GM mosquitoes didn't work
- New Zealand's huge 2016 quake edges country's islands closer together
- NASA InSight team on course for Mars touchdown November 26
- Scientists plan to fight global warming by dimming the sun
- Scientists accidentally stumble onto technique for melting gold at room temperature
- Canadian report reluctantly admits that 'green' energy is a disastrous flop
- X-ray imaging reveals the secrets inside the WW2 Enigma encryption machine
- For 4,000 years, termites have been building mysterious cones of earth in Brazil
- Astronomers note another flickering and dimming star in the Milky Way
- Michael Behe's new book 'Darwin Devolves' topples the foundational claims of evolutionary theory
- Hyena seriously injures three people in Malawi
- Sandstorm 100 metres high engulfs Chinese city of Zhangye
- Ecuador - 9 dead after landslides in Morona Santiago Province
- Lightning kills 3 farmers in Maharashtra, India
- It's been one of the most miserable starts to winter on record across US
- Sydney floods: One dead as month's worth of rain falls in single morning
- 136 sinkholes opened up on Rome streets in first 10 months of 2018
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Sun dimming the geoengineering excuse why Earth is cooling
- Stray hyena attacks villages, injures 4 in Kenya
- Red tide suspected as 22 dead dolphins wash up on Collier, Lee beaches in Florida
- Massive unseasonable sandstorm engulfs Gansu in northwestern China
- Tropical Storm Usagi hits southern Vietnam - Longest and heaviest ever recorded rainfall in Saigon history
- Snowmageddon: 6,000 flights grounded or delayed in US as Thanksgiving storm rages on
- November to remember: This year's was wettest on record in Washington DC
- Seven killed, thousands displaced in flash flooding in Iraq - Death toll reaches at least 25 (UPDATE)
- Eleven provinces in Iran hit by flood, 4 gone missing
- Cyclist is swept to his death by flash flood in São Paulo, Brazil as record rainfall hits the city
- Queensland bushfires: Hundreds evacuated amid 'unprecedented' weather conditions
- Three tornadoes sweep across southern Italy - Second outbreak in one week
- 145 stranded pilot whales die on New Zealand beach
- Glowing green fireball caught on dashcams streaking across Siberia's skies
- Meteor fireball seen in sky from San Diego to Los Angeles
- People in southern Alabama report loud booming noise
- 'Mysterious' objects hit two cars in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- 'Kaboom!': Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- The game-changing science of Epigenetics
- Swapping sugars may improve cancer outcomes, but ketosis may be even better
- Cancer treatments linked to cognitive decline and significant DNA damage
- Ketogenic Diet Myths vs. Facts
- Bayer Acquisition: Exit glyphosate, enter glufosinate?
- A comprehensive list of reasons why vegan and vegetarian diets easily ruin your body
- Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans: Move more, sit less
- Breast implants study reveals serious safety concerns in a $1bn industry
- All in your head? Fibromyalgia linked to extensive brain inflammation
- Fragrance free vs unscented, unmasking the difference
- DePuy forced to pay the NHS for faulty metal-on-metal hip replacements
- Medtronic medical supply products linked to thousands of deaths and injuries
- An open letter to vegans of the world
- Dietary fat: From foe to friend?
- Edible agents of mental disease
- Diabetes UK's £500,000 tie-up with soft drink giant
- Europe curtails use of cipro antibiotics
- Rare footage of Vilhjalmur Stefansson the Arctic explorer and early carnivore advocate
- Congo approves clinical trials for Ebola treatments to more than 150 patients
- Just a few months of the Standard American Diet changed the microbiome of Thai immigrants
- Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology: Facebook can cause depression
- Political division is destroying civil society - but feeling gratitude can lift us up
- New Study: Human brain stays alive for hours after death
- Bad Science - Psychopaths and successful creative types have one thing in common
- Cortisol the 'stress hormone' linked to early toll on thinking ability
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Stoic Roots of Christianity: Self-Transcendence Through Meaning and Responsibility
- Raising awareness for 'forest therapy'
- Seeing and transforming the most negative parts of ourselves into something constructive
- Study: People posting lots of pictures to social media became 25% more narcissistic in four months
- 'Human-like' brain waves produced in lab-grown mini-brains
- The meaning of monstrosity has morphed dramatically over the course of history
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: 5 Easy Pieces: How the Big 5 Personality Traits Impact Who We Are, and Who We Can Become
- Soundscape: The importance of sound and silence
- Shamans: 'Astronauts of inner space'
- New study on schadenfreude sheds light on darker side of humanity
- Loneliness is bad for the brain
- The 'hard problem' of consciousness - Could consciousness all come down to the way things vibrate?
- Vacation is a poor substitute for leisure
- What is that weird head sensation called ASMR?
- Feeling lonely and depressed? Decrease your use of social media
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Primary cause of global warming finally discovered
- MBS - "I've had thousands of people murdered - What's your point?"
- Subway: Mysterious voices speak to everyone and MTA has no idea where they are coming from
- Animal rights activist wants to abolish guide dogs because they don't consent to work
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
- 'Big Cat?!' Russian taxi driver shocked as a passenger brings leopard in cab
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
Quote of the Day
It is not Russianism that will bring about the destruction of the earth but Americanism, not just the English but all of Europe has fallen prey to it as it represents modernity in its monstrosity.
Recent Comments
THE HIERARCHY Organized crime, aka empire building, or the establishment of powerful, law-making, all-encompassing political hierarchy, is the...
Pseudo activism to placate the public. Almost all "refugees" came for the freeloader aspect to Europe. A success rate of about zero is thus to...
If I'm not mistaken, the Guardian's headquarter is located right beside the GCHQ.
If you're one of those poor unfortunates saddled with a binary on/off, yes/no, black/white mindset, you could do a lot worse than peruse The...
A excellent litmus test for dictatorship. The more fearful the tyrants, the more jealous they watch their symbols. Final stage is the death...