Sandstorm 100 metres high engulfs Chinese city of Zhangye

A fast-moving sandstorm has hit the Chinese city of Zhangye with a 100-metre-high sand wall.The so-called sand wall moved on the city — in the north-western Gansu province — within five minutes, reducing visibility to less than 10 metres.Local authorities activated an emergency response plan, while local traffic police conducted two-way patrol on the expressways.The traffic police directed the vehicles to the service area or toll stations and warned the passing vehicles to slow down and keep a safe distance.