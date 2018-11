© Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich



The Su-57 Manoeuvres in Syria

Aleppo Chemical Attack and Idlib Issue

"It is very easy to get bogged down trying to understand the situation in Idlib, especially with the huge number of terrorist organizations still operating," he said. "The simple answer to a seemingly very complex situation is this. Those organizations either belong to the Wahhabi school that is loyal to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates or the Muslim Brotherhood* school that is loyal to Turkey and Qatar."

"As for the battle of Idlib, it has the potential to put both Syria and Russia under scrutiny and false Western media reports and accusations of 'war crimes'," Kadi remarked in a reference to the previous media fuss around the Aleppo and East Ghouta operations. "It is one that all sides are trying to avoid, but if the battle indeed becomes avoidable and replaced by successful negotiations, the flip side is that Erdogan will end up with an ace card up his sleeve come negotiations."

"As for the agreement on Idlib, It is apparent that as long as the Turkish army's capacity to contain the terrorist organizations behind the demilitarized zone, Russia, Iran and Syria are willing to extend the date for Erdogan to implement the rest of the agreement."

"It will result in the terror groups being stripped of their ability to exercise any political role inside Syria. With that gone and the military options of the groups disappearing, I do not see a need for a confrontation and the eventual disbanding of the groups would become a probability, subject to Syrian-Turkish negotiations under the auspices of Iran and Russia."

It's Time for US to Leave Syria

"Military leaders can be more rational and pragmatic than politicians. In my view, even the American administration is aware of the fact that its presence in Syria is untenable in the long run. In more ways than one they may well want to withdraw and do that soonest possible, but they will not make that decision before they can secure a trade-off that guarantees a concurrent withdrawal of Iranian presence in Syria," the analyst explained.

"However, given the recent six months' positive developments in Syria, it looks more and more that the US is grasping at straws. But as I have indicated in a previous analysis, the US may not be willing to withdraw before it gets some consolation prize, however small, at the negotiations table otherwise failing that, they would be forced to withdraw by local Syrian armed tribes opposed to their presence in that oil-rich region of Syria."

Despite the Russian Defence Ministry's clarifications, Western media are still racking their brain over the Su-57 fifth-generation jets' mission in Syria. Speaking to Sputnik, political observers of Syrian origin shed light on the message the Russian-made Su-57, S-300 and S-400 have sent to the US and Israel in the Arab Republic.following the release of unique footage of the aircraft's mission in Syria and Zvezda TV channel's new video featuring a pair of Sukhoi Su-57 performing a synchronized landing Sputnik reached out to political observers of Syrian origin Ghassan Kadi and Christopher Assad, asking them to share their views on what message the much-discussed stealth aircraft sends to the US-led coalition in Syria.On 1 March, 2018, the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed thatspecifying that the mission had taken place in February 2018. Having noted that Su-57 crews had made over 10 sorties in Syria, the ministry elaborated that the mission wasOn 19 November, the MoD released footage of the Su-57's manoeuvres in the Syrian Arab Republic, prompting a lively discussion in the American media. The Drive's Joseph Trevithick raised the question as to what other tasks the Su-57 crews conducted in the Arab Republic during their "absurdly short trip to Syria."According to Kadi, besides accomplishing the tasks voiced by the MoD,He remarked thatFor his part, Christopher Assad, a Canada-based political observer and writer of Syrian origin, suggested that"I consider it a message to Israel more so than the US or any of its coalition partners," he opined, referring to both the training and the release of the footage. "It simply means that, along with the S-300 and S-400 cover provided to Syria by Russia,He presumed that "consequently,According to Assad, "the prospects of a permanent and comprehensive peace between Syria and Israel have increased exponentially" due to Russia's involvement in the seven-year long civil war in the Arab Republic as well as to coordinated actions between Moscow, Damascus and Tehran.Meanwhile, on 24 November, SANA news agency broke thatAccording to some estimates, between 74 and 107 were injured during the assault.The chlorine attack was later confirmed by the Russian MoD. Earlier, the ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation signaled that on Saturday evening thatIn response to the shelling,Turkey was warned about the strikes in advance via a hotline.Previously, Damascus reportedly planned an all-out offensive against Idlib, the de-facto last terrorist stronghold in Syria. However, following Ankara's fierce opposition, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to establish a demilitarised zone there Commenting on the Idlib issue, Kadi pointed out thatAccording to the political analyst,He said that after the resounding defeat of the Wahhabi militia in East Ghouta and Daraa, the only a few pockets left in Syria with Wahhabi-linked rebels are in Idlib.He presumed thatChristopher Assad shares a similar stance:Referring to the upcoming meeting of Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Syrian opposition which is due to take place on 28-29 November in Astana, Assad suggested that:However, the US military presence in Syria still poses a challenge to Damascus and the Russian-led coalition.Colonel (ret.) Douglas MacGregor, US Army, wrote in his 23 November op-ed for The National Interest that it's time for Trump to withdraw from Syria.as Trump's special envoy to Syria, Ambassador Jim Jeffrey, stated on 7 November.According to Kadi:Commenting on MacGregor's op-ed, Assad recalled that "it is not the first time the US military establishment has advised against a confrontation in Syria based on its own assessment of the probability to achieve any strategic goal." However, the observer highlighted that even reasonable recommendations do not always translate into policies.