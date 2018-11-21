The culprit: a massive area of high pressure from the Arctic Circle will descend across Canada and into the Northeast, collapsing temperatures to life-threatening conditions ahead of Thanksgiving and into Black Friday.
The National Digital Forecast Database (NDFD) released new weather models that indicate the blast of arctic air could affect much of the mid-Atlantic and North East regions, threatening to keep America's consuming herd America's consuming herd indoors, crippling shopping intentions and keeping tens of millions of Americans away from their favorite retailer of choice.
NDFD Low Temperatures For Thanksgiving
"November is running more than 4°F below normal across the Lower 48. Unprecedented cold coming by Thanksgiving will turn this map dark purple across the Northeast," said Ryan Maue of weathermodels.com.
New York City has only had three Thanksgivings dating to 1870 when the high temperature failed to rise out of the 20s, according to National Weather Service statistics. The coldest was a high of 26 degrees on Nov. 28, 1901.
In southern New England, Boston could come within a couple of degrees of its coldest Thanksgiving high of 24 degrees, also set Nov. 28, 1901.
Providence, Rhode Island, Philadelphia and Burlington, Vermont, may also see highs within striking distance of the coldest on record for Thanksgiving Day in each city.
Low temperatures Thanksgiving morning and Black Friday will likely be 15 to 25 degrees below average for late November.
The temperature for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City is expected to be in the low- to mid-20s. It will feel even colder when you factor in the wind chill, possibly in the mid-teens.
A low temperature of 20 degrees Thursday morning would also be near the record coldest Thanksgiving low at New York City's Central Park.
Elsewhere, low temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings will be in the single digits and lower teens across the interior Northeast. Closer to the coast, it will be in the teens or lower 20s.
A few cities may flirt with daily record lows for Nov. 22 (Thursday) or Nov. 23 (Friday).
This includes Albany, New York, and Providence, Rhode Island, where the daily record-low temperature Thursday is 9 degrees and 16 degrees, respectively.
Although it will be cold, the air will also be dry, which means there won't be any snowfall to worry about Thursday and Friday," said the Weather Channel.
The sun is entering one of the deepest Solar Minima of the Space Age," wrote Dr. Tony Phillips just six weeks ago, on September 27, 2018. The lack of sunspots on our sun could bring about record cold temperatures, and perhaps even a mini ice age.