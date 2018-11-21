© Global Look Press / Patrick Seeger



Weather Channel reporter Mike Seidel was mocked on Twitter for bringing woke politics to his weather reports, after he called a snowman a "snowperson.""1st snowperson of the season and the 2nd snowfall in less than a week in Nashua, NH," he tweeted on Monday, presumably deploying the gender-neutral term 'snowperson' to avoid triggering all the snowwomen and non-binary snowtranssexuals out there.Believe it or not, Seidel's tweet was not the first reference to androgynous snow-people this winter season. In Britain, the BBC was ridiculed earlier this month when a children's presenter called snowmen 'snowpeople.'The modern trend towards stripping children's icons of their nasty, toxic masculinity has begun to creep into the festive season as of late.In terms of actual news, Seidel did point out that this Thanksgiving is set to bring record cold to the US Northeast. Boston's Thanksgiving is set to be the coldest on record, while in New York, icy arctic gusts might end up grounding the iconic balloons of the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.Perfect conditions for snowpeople.