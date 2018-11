© YouTube / ProPublica



One mayor's decision to cut police oversight has allowed a department in Indiana to become a law unto itself; staffed with a gallery of rogue, undisciplined and shady officers.Drew Neese was elected mayor of Elkhart, Indiana in 2015. Among his biggest donors were the Fraternal Order of Police, and throughout his campaign,a local CBS affiliate reported at the time.Step one was appointing a new police chief. Neese chose Ed Windbigler, a military veteran and campaign supporter, for the role. According to an extensive report from nonprofit newsroom ProPublica, Windbigler had a questionable record.Nor, it seems, did Windbigler's enthusiasm for promoting officers who had been investigated, disciplined, or suspended themselves.There was Sergeant Jack Oldroyd, who pulled a sleeping woman out of a car, tased her, and sicced a dog on her, all before charging her with battery on a police officer. After the charges were dropped, and it emerged that the sergeant threw her personal belongings in the trash back at the station, he was convicted of a misdemeanor, spent a year on probation, and was demoted.Five years later, Oldroyd was suspended for intoxication and was disciplined for "touching" a woman he brought back to a hotel room from a strip club, all while a fellow officer video recorded the encounter.Before Neese took over, Elkhart's police department was overseen by the city's Public Safety Board. Since then, Neese has shifted oversight to a Police Merit Commission, a two-man panel with both members chosen by the police department itself.Elkhart's police chiefs brought an average of 20 disciplinary cases a year before the Public Safety Board before 2016. In 2016, Windbigler didn't bring a single case before the Merit Commission.Just this month, the city announced that two officers will be charged with battery after video surfaced showing them beating a handcuffed suspect who had become uncooperative. Windbigler had told the oversight board that the two officers "just went a little overboard when they took him to the ground,"While Neese admitted that "in hindsight," more serious discipline should have been handed down by Windbigler, the mayor stuck doggedly by his top cop. "I think probably Chief Windbigler was not attempting to mislead anyone," he told reporters.Since then, Neese has called for an independent investigation of the incident to be carried out by Indiana State Police."Neese wants to assure the community that he is taking this incident seriously and asks for patience and objectivity as the investigation moves forward," read a statement from the city.At this stage, whether anyone believes him is another story.