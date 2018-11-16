Fox News host Tucker Carlson says Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) "has a very good point" in criticizing Amazon for receiving taxpayer subsidies for its new headquarters, asking, "How does that work?"Carlson admitted on his prime-time program late Tuesday that while he hated "to admit it," he agreed with Ocasio-Cortez's perspective."Jeff Bezos, who is the world's richest man, will receive more than $2 billion in subsidies from you, the taxpayer," he stated. "New Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had this to say: 'Amazon is a billion-dollar company."I hate to admit it, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a very good point," Carlson continued.The anomalous agreement between the conservative host and the newly elected democratic socialist comes after Amazon announced Monday it had chosen Long Island City, in the Queens borough of New York City, and the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington, Va., as the sites of a new split headquarters. Amazon is owned by the richest man on the planet, Jeff Bezos, who is ranked No. 1 on Forbes's annual list, ahead of Microsoft founder Bill Gates. The retail giant became only the second company to hit $1 trillion in market capitalization, after Apple achieved the mark in August.Ocasio-Cortez, 29, stunned the political world earlier this year after upsetting 10-term incumbent Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) in the Democratic primary for New York's 14th Disitrct.The former bartender, who was a volunteer for Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) presidential campaign, has since catapulted into the national spotlight by doing several national media interviews per week.