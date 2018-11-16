Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Today we interview Health and Wellness Show co-host Elliot about the deep dive he's done recently on the topic of vitamin B1: Thiamine. In the mainstream health paradigm, thiamine deficiency is a thing of the past. The manifestations of vitamin B1 deficiency are termed 'beriberi' and it was widespread in Japan in the 19th century when people had switched to polished rice (white rice) for aesthetic reasons, removing the bran from the rice that contained B vitamins, which lead to deficiency. By fortifying foods with vitamin B1, the problem was thought to be solved.However, low grade thiamine deficiency may not lead to overt beriberi symptoms, and is a vastly under-recognized problem. According to the work of Dr Derrick Lonsdale and Chandler Marrs, in their book "Thiamine Deficiency Disease, Dysautonomia, and High Calorie Malnutrition", thiamine deficiency is extremely common in a whole host of people who suffer from a wide variety of diseases - so many, in fact, that the deficiency is often referred to as "the great imitator". As a result, thiamine therapy has proven very effective in the authors 40 years of clinical work for a wide variety of conditions including cases of nervous system disorder, dysautonomias, insomnia, depression, schizophrenia, along with cardiovascular disease, excessive vomiting, gut issues, and many more.Join us for this episode of the Health and Wellness Show, as Elliot tells us all about this important and vastly underrated nutrient.And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she shares important information about anemia in cats.00:53:32