Israel has come under major attack from Gaza, with 200 rockets launched from the strip. An Israeli bus was destroyed by an anti-tank guided missile close to the Gaza border, with one soldier receiving serious injuries.The wounded 19-year-old soldier has been reportedly evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, along with the driver of the bus, who is suffering from shock. The bus had carried IDF soldiers to the location, who disembarked just before the anti-tank missile hit.Local television showed the bus engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke. Flashes of light from the Iron Dome interceptions could also be seen. The bus has been completely destroyed by the fire.Sirens are sounding all across southern Israel, according to the IDF spokesperson.The country's Iron Dome missile defense system has intercepted many of the rockets, but some have landed. A public building in Netivot and several others were struck.Israeli citizens have reportedly been instructed to remain in bomb shelters.The attack follows a Sunday skirmish which saw seven members of Hamas killed, along with an IDF Lieutenant Colonel.